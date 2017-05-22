 Monday, May 22, 2017 82.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Drug Fraud

Monday, May 22, 2017
Shana Clay
Shana Clay

A Hamilton County woman is charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. Doctor shopping involves going to multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs, often controlled substances.

The Office of Inspector General with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of Shana D. Clay, 30, of Chattanooga. She is charged with three counts of TennCare fraud by doctor shopping for the painkillers Hydrocodone and Tramadol, using TennCare as payment.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have the laws and the authority to pursue people who are doctor shopping for drugs, whether it’s for personal abuse or with the intent of distribution,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said.

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston is prosecuting. TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,842 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or visit the website and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”


A Chattanooga man with prior convictions for selling drugs was sentenced to serve 80 months for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Kevyn Nash appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have identified and arrested the suspect in  Saturday's  robbery at  7490 Lee Highway .   An anonymous citizen called police identifying the ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County woman is charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. Doctor shopping involves going to multiple doctors in a short period of ... (click for more)


A Chattanooga man with prior convictions for selling drugs was sentenced to serve 80 months for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Kevyn Nash appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On Feb., 28, 2016, while on patrol in the 3700 block of Dodds Avenue, a city police officer observed a white Chrysler Concord traveling north on Dodds Avenue. Upon catching up to the vehicle ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have identified and arrested the suspect in  Saturday's  robbery at  7490 Lee Highway .   An anonymous citizen called police identifying the suspect seen in the surveillance video released to the media. At approximately the same time, he was being identified by police, a second robbery occurred at the 6675 Lee Highway Citgo ... (click for more)

Local School Boards Should Not Delegate Their Authority To Others

Education is primarily a state and local responsibility in the United States. Most Tennesseans support local control of public education by the district board of education. This includes the autonomy of the local school district to adopt curriculum, assessments, and programs to meet recognized educational goals and objectives.  It is clear in the Tennessee Constitution that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DeVos Changes Everything

I believe that from every point on my moral compass the state’s hijacking of five public schools in Hamilton County is wrong. I also believe I can argue with success from any direction on my compass against any of the proposals or terms that Commissioner Candice McQueen just threatened to impose on the county’s Department of Education. But today let’s go to ‘True North’ on my compass ... (click for more)

State Softball, Baseball Matchups Set

The opening 2017 state tournament baseball and softball matchups involving local high school teams have been finalized. The next-to-last pairing came Sunday morning when Ooltewah (32-8) drew Dyer County (19-15) for a Tuesday game with a 4 p.m. (CT) start on Field 1 at the Starplex softball complex in Murfreesboro. Ooltewah, which lost to Soddy-Daisy in the District 5-3A ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Reaches Class A/AA State Soccer Tournament

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


