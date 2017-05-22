2 Arrested In Armed Robbery At Star Plus Food Mart On Saturday

Chattanooga Police have identified and arrested the suspect in Saturday's robbery at 7490 Lee Highway.

An anonymous citizen called police identifying the suspect seen in the surveillance video released to the media. At approximately the same time, he was being identified by police, a second robbery occurred at the 6675 Lee Highway Citgo with similar suspect description.

Chattanooga Police and HCSO investigators were able to locate and arrest the suspect and a accomplice Sunday evening.The arrest took place at the Citgo 5901 Lee Highway. Investigators believe that the suspects could have been planning to rob that location immediately before they were taken into custody.

CPD investigators are working in cooperation with agencies in Georgia and East Ridge who also had robberies with a similar suspect description this weekend.

Police arrested Payton Cleveland, 22, and Bailey Roddy, 20, on aggravated robbery charges.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.



