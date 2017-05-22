2 Arrested In Armed Robbery At Star Plus Food Mart On Saturday

A Chattanooga man with prior convictions for selling drugs was sentenced to serve 80 months for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Kevyn Nash appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On Feb., 28, 2016, while on patrol in the 3700 block of Dodds Avenue, a city police officer observed a white Chrysler Concord traveling north on Dodds Avenue. Upon catching up to the vehicle ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Police have identified and arrested the suspect in Saturday's robbery at 7490 Lee Highway . An anonymous citizen called police identifying the suspect seen in the surveillance video released to the media. At approximately the same time, he was being identified by police, a second robbery occurred at the 6675 Lee Highway Citgo ... (click for more)