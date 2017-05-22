Jury To Be Picked In Davidson County On June 12 For Trial Of Truck Driver In Deadly Wreck At Ooltewah Exit

Monday, May 22, 2017

A jury will be picked on June 12 in Davidson County for the trial of the truck driver charged in a deadly wreck at the Ooltewah exit of I-75.

Six people died when the tractor-trailer driven by Benjamin Brewer plowed into a line of vehicles slowed for a construction project.

Criminal Court Judge Don Poole has ruled that the state can use results from a sample of Brewer's blood taken at the scene.

The defense argued that the blood could have been contaminated while being taken "amid carnage."

The test showed that Brewer had meth in his system.

However, the judge said the state could not use evidence found inside the truck, including a partially empty bottle of a cleanser. Brewer denied that it was his.