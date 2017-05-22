 Monday, May 22, 2017 73.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Erlanger Expects $5 Million Profit Despite "Very Challenging" Budget

Monday, May 22, 2017

Erlanger Health System officials said they expect a $5 million profit for the upcoming fiscal year despite a "very challenging" budget.

Britt Tabor, chief financial officer, said there will be continued top line growth, which has brought a 51 percent rise in patient revenue over the past five years.

"This is organic growth. It's not from mergers or acquisitions," Mr. Tabor told members of the Erlanger board's finance committee on Monday night.

Admission growth is projected to be 10 percent, which officials said "significantly exceeds industry expectations."

Henry Hoss, finance committee chairman, said he worried about the pace of the growth. CEO Kevin Spiegel said the administration is managing it well, including ramping up staffing where appropriate.

Mr. Spiegel said before the recent major investments in the Erlanger campus there had been 15 years in which there were very few upgrades.

He said, "We have the financial acumen to manage this growth. I don't think you had this in the past."

The budget includes $45.8 million in capital spending - pushing the total up to $216 million since fiscal year 2015.

Mr. Tabor said, "Erlanger management has a proven track record of managing multiple capital projects and will continue to execute on those construction projects to ensure they are on time and on budget."

The budget includes $7 million for employee pay adjustments. That is on top of $20 million in pay increases over the past three years.

The level of uncompensated care is projected to reach $110 million in fiscal 2018.

Mr. Siegel noted this is the last year of major cash payments on the EPIC medical records system. Year 1 was $13.3 million, Year 2 was $33 million and Year 3 was $26.3 million. It is set to go live on Nov. 1 for the five hospital campuses. The old system will continue online through next June 30.

Net patient revenues are computed at $933 million with $42 million in other revenue.

Total expenses are tabbed at $962.7 million.


May 22, 2017

Chattanooga Drug Dealer Gets 80-Month Federal Sentence

May 22, 2017

Cleveland Man Who Passed Out At Sonic With Gun Near Him Gets 42-Month Federal Sentence

May 22, 2017

Jury To Be Picked In Davidson County On June 12 For Trial Of Truck Driver In Deadly Wreck At Ooltewah Exit


A Chattanooga man with prior convictions for selling drugs was sentenced to serve 80 months for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Kevyn Nash appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)

A Cleveland man who passed out at a drive-in restaurant with a gun in the seat near him was sentenced to serve 42 months in Federal Court. Samuel Hill appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)

A jury will be picked on June 12 in Davidson County for the trial of the truck driver charged in a deadly wreck at the Ooltewah exit of I-75. Six people died when the tractor-trailer driven ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Chattanooga Drug Dealer Gets 80-Month Federal Sentence

A Chattanooga man with prior convictions for selling drugs was sentenced to serve 80 months for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Kevyn Nash appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On Feb., 28, 2016, while on patrol in the 3700 block of Dodds Avenue, a city police officer observed a white Chrysler Concord traveling north on Dodds Avenue. Upon catching up to the vehicle ... (click for more)

Cleveland Man Who Passed Out At Sonic With Gun Near Him Gets 42-Month Federal Sentence

A Cleveland man who passed out at a drive-in restaurant with a gun in the seat near him was sentenced to serve 42 months in Federal Court. Samuel Hill appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Last April 3, Cleveland Police responded to a report of a white male passed out in a car at the Sonic on Waterlevel Highway. An officer tried to nudge and then shake the man, but he ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Business Expansions On Rise Across State

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DeVos Changes Everything

I believe that from every point on my moral compass the state’s hijacking of five public schools in Hamilton County is wrong. I also believe I can argue with success from any direction on my compass against any of the proposals or terms that Commissioner Candice McQueen just threatened to impose on the county’s Department of Education. But today let’s go to ‘True North’ on my compass ... (click for more)

Sports

State Softball, Baseball Matchups Set

The opening 2017 state tournament baseball and softball matchups involving local high school teams have been finalized. The next-to-last pairing came Sunday morning when Ooltewah (32-8) drew Dyer County (19-15) for a Tuesday game with a 4 p.m. (CT) start on Field 1 at the Starplex softball complex in Murfreesboro. Ooltewah, which lost to Soddy-Daisy in the District 5-3A ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Reaches Class A/AA State Soccer Tournament

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors