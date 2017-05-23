Defense Attorney Wants To Take Jury To Scene Of 2015 Deadly I-75 Crash

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Erin O'Leary of the public defender's office said Tuesday she wants to take the jury in the Benjamin Brewer case to the stretch of I-75 where six people were killed in a 2015 crash.

Judge Don Poole said a written motion should be filed on the request.

A jury will be picked on June 12 in Davidson County for the trial of the truck driver charged in a deadly wreck at the Ooltewah exit. The trial is set to start on June 19.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston outlined the list of photos he plans to enter as evidence. The defense is reviewing the photos to see if they have any objections.





At a brief hearing on Tuesday, attorneys also had a discussion about jury questionnaires.

The wreck happened when the tractor-trailer driven by Brewer plowed into a line of vehicles slowed for a construction project.



Judge Poole has ruled that the state can use results from a sample of Brewer's blood taken at the scene.

The defense argued that the blood could have been contaminated while being taken "amid carnage."

The test showed that Brewer had meth in his system.

However, the judge said the state could not use evidence found inside the truck, including a partially empty bottle of a cleanser. Brewer denied that it was his.