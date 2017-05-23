 Tuesday, May 23, 2017 69.3°F   rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 
2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOOKER, TRIAN 
723 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA 
1702 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
BULLOCH, DAVID LEONARD 
2611 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUNCH, ERBY JOHNATHAN 
1910 CENTER VIEW DALTON, 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON 
7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY L 
202 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLAYTON, MICHAEL TIMOTHY 
117 JESSICA LANE BENTON, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
---
CLEVELAND, PAYTON CHASE 
341 COUNTY ROAD 675 Athens, 373036043 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
COHEN, MATTHEW 
307 ARBOR WOODS CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSS.

OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COTHRON, SOMBRA D 
2007 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CUMMINGS, ALLEN J 
202 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVENPORT, CALVIN LEBRON 
2909 MORGAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DAY, ROBERT TERRELL 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374211492 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DONALDSON, KELLY ANNE 
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELLIS, RYAN ANTHONY 
3617 CHEROKEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
FIELD, TIFFANY NICOLE 
98 KENNETH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON 
3913 CAMILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
FULGHUM, PAUL L 
5640 HWY 41 APT 6 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY 
167 GRIFFTH LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GROVES, DAVID WAYNE 
1911 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HARDIN, ZACHARY LEE 
4024 NORWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB 
1132 CHIPPEWA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE 
608 NORTH PARKDALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000)
---
HOLLOWAY, AMANDA 
1007 ESCALON STREET ROSEVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA)
---
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN 
925 SHOLLOWFORD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, CHARLES LUKE 
DOESNT HAVE ADDRESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JONES, ERIC LEBRON 
1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JORDAN, PENNY M 
DOESNT HAVE ONE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
---
KNOX, MERIDITH 
8803 LAKE VILLA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
LEDBETTER, ABIGAIL BOUDREAUX 
1914 GUNBARREL ROAD, APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MANN, JENNIFER ELIZABETH 
431 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MAY, ROBERT LYNN 
121 REDWOOD AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOODY, KEVIN DOUGLAS 
1421 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOORE, ALEXIS NICOLE 
2605 CARTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN 
908 MURRELL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NELMS, JORDAN LEE 
436 SPRINGVIEW DRIVE FRANKLIN, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OROZCO-GOMEZ, ALEJANDRO 
NO ENGLISH CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
OWENS, JACKLYNN MICHELLE 
3218 JOSELIN LANE APT A RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION COCAINE
---
REYNOLDS, WILLIAM ROY 
16 WICKLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
RODDY, BAILEY KRISTEN 
179 MELISSA DR Ringgold, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT SIMPLE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
SCOTT, SHAWN STERLING 
4118 WILKESVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163320 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
SHERLIN, ANGELA Y 
143 CROSSING WAY BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SMITH, ERVIN EDWARD 
1027 MAYES AVENUE SWEETWATER, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
SMITH, SAMANTHA WANELLLYN 
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SPARKS, REBA L 
3615 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
1702 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045123 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
---
STERLING, KYLE AUSTIN 
335 SIOUX STREET LOCUST GROVE, 30248 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO.DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, HYACINTH K 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON 
936 FORT WOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
TOMASIELLO, VICTORIA LISA 
2063 LEE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TORRES-RIVERIA, WILLIAM 
1912 TENNESSEE AV CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VANDERGRIFF, DAYLEN CHASE 
203 APT B THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WHARTON, LYDIA JOY 
4024 NORWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITT, GARY WALTON 
3765 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
WOOD, JERRY DELTON 
HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 31639 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL 
3114 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOOKER, TRIAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
BULLOCH, DAVID LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/11/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUNCH, ERBY JOHNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/16/1963
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLAYTON, MICHAEL TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/24/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
CLEVELAND, PAYTON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
COHEN, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/02/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COTHRON, SOMBRA D
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CUMMINGS, ALLEN J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVENPORT, CALVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DAY, ROBERT TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DONALDSON, KELLY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIS, RYAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
FIELD, TIFFANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
FULGHUM, PAUL L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GROVES, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARDIN, ZACHARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000)
HOLLOWAY, AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA)
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, CHARLES LUKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KNOX, MERIDITH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT

LEDBETTER, ABIGAIL BOUDREAUX
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANN, JENNIFER ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAY, ROBERT LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOODY, KEVIN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOORE, ALEXIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NELMS, JORDAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, JACKLYNN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION COCAINE
REYNOLDS, WILLIAM ROY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
RODDY, BAILEY KRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT SIMPLE
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

SCOTT, SHAWN STERLING
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/25/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
SHERLIN, ANGELA Y
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/10/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH, ERVIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/01/1954
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
SMITH, SAMANTHA WANELLLYN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • HARASSMENT
STERLING, KYLE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIO.DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAYLOR, HYACINTH K
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
TOMASIELLO, VICTORIA LISA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TORRES-RIVERIA, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VANDERGRIFF, DAYLEN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WHARTON, LYDIA JOY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITT, GARY WALTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


