Matthew Cohen, 25, Arrested On Multiple Charges, After Stabbing Mike Hensley

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Matthew Cohen, 25, was arrested on Monday, after stabbing Mike Hensley in East Ridge.

Police responded to the Rodeway Inn at 6647 Ringgold Road on a reported stabbing.

Police located potential suspects behind the building. Cohen, of Ooltewah, attempted to flee police after dropping a backpack and a handgun. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The backpack was examined and found to contain a second firearm, a Karambit style knife, 96 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and $2001 cash.

Hensley identified Cohen as the party who stabbed him and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Cohen was charged with possession of Schedule 2 methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and resisting stop/frisk/halt. Charges stemming from the assault are pending further investigation.