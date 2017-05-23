 Tuesday, May 23, 2017 78.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Witnesses Tell Of Coyne Shooting Little 14 Times In His Driveway After Drug Deal Went Bad

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Witnesses testified Tuesday about 21-year-old Jacob Evan Coyne gunning down 19-year-old Jalen Little in his Hixson driveway after a drug deal gone bad.

Detective Tamika Bruce said the victim was shot 14 times and that many shell casings were scattered near his body at his home on Oak Tree Drive.

Charges of criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery were bound to the Grand Jury by General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes against Coyne and Zachary Adam Chadwick, 19.

Eddie Valenzuela said he went earlier that day to Chadwick's house, where several people had congregated, including Little and Alyssa Roberts. He said Chadwick, Little and Ms. Roberts left to go to a Waffle House where they were to buy a pound of marijuana for $960.

He said Chadwick returned with Ms. Roberts and said that Little "ran off with his money."

"He was mad," the witness said. He said he had earlier provided Little with an IPhone so he then began to use an ap that showed the phone was at Little's house on Oak Tree Drive. 

Valenzuela, who said Coyne had showed up at Chadwick's house, said he had agreed to drive the pair to the Little residence. Ms. Roberts also went.

The witness said, "I thought it was just to get the money back. I thought at most if might be a fight."

He said as soon as they arrived that Coyne and Chadwick hopped out. He said he was looking at Facebook when "all of a sudden I heard gunshots." He said Chadwick was at the rear of Little's van, but he did not have a good view of Coyne though he could see flashes of gunfire.

He said the pair jumped back in the car and Coyne turned back to Chadwick while tossing him a $20 bill. He said Coyne said, "I didn't get all your money back, but here's a $20."

Valenzuela said he started asking them "Why did you shoot him?" He said he told them, "You didn't have to shoot him."

He said Coyne stated, "He tried to pull one on me so I popped him."

Valenzuela said he had not seen a gun on the way up, but he said after the shooting he saw Coyne with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Ms. Roberts, who said she had become friendly with Chadwick, told of going to the Waffle House "to buy a pound of pot." She said Chadwick had the money and gave it to Little, who left the vehicle and did not return.

She said they waited for 45 minutes to an hour, then finally drove back to Chadwick's house.

Ms. Roberts said, "They were all riled up" about the incident. "Everybody was mad."

She told of driving to Little's house and of Coyne and Chadwick getting out. She said she watched as Coyne walked up to Little and started firing repeatedly. She said he had pulled out the weapon as soon as he got out of the car.

Then the pair ran back to the car, she said.

Ms. Roberts, who was tearful during part of her testimony, told of Coyne making the statement about not getting all the money and tossing the $20 bill into the back seat.

She said there was silence the rest of the way.

Ms. Roberts said Coyne disposed of the gun in some woods.

Detective Bruce said over $800 in cash - all in $20s - was found under a blanket on Little's bed. She said some of the money had blood on it.

She said the gun that was used belonged to Chadwick, according to a statement he gave. She said it was recovered from the woods and sent off for testing.

 

 

 


May 23, 2017

HCDE Announces New Administrative Appointments

May 23, 2017

Town Hall Meetings On Canyon Ridge Resort Development Planned In Walker County For June 5 And 7

May 23, 2017

Dalton Fire Department Names Ricky Busby New Deputy Chief


Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced on Tuesday three new principal and two central office appointments. “Strong school leadership is ... (click for more)

Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting. The town hall ... (click for more)

The Dalton Public Safety Commission voted  Tuesday  morning to confirm the promotion of a new second-in-command for the Dalton Fire Department. Deputy Chief Ricky Busby was confirmed ... (click for more)


Breaking News

HCDE Announces New Administrative Appointments

Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced on Tuesday three new principal and two central office appointments. “Strong school leadership is essential to student success. Great school leaders are the key to ensuring there is an excellent teacher in every classroom.  We are confident that these principals will provide outstanding ... (click for more)

Town Hall Meetings On Canyon Ridge Resort Development Planned In Walker County For June 5 And 7

Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting. The town hall meetings will take place on Monday, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 North Highway 27 in Rock Spring. The program ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Business Expansions On Rise Across State

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Public Defender And The Mental Health Court

I am holding in my hand a list of the names of 50 very real people who cost the taxpayers of Hamilton County a combined $3,037.090 in incarceration charges before July 2015. These people live in our county and I dare say it is not completely their fault that they were put in the county jail. Each has a professionally-diagnosed mental illness and today, most regretfully, the County ... (click for more)

Sports

Lennex Walker Wins A-AA State Pentathlon

MURFREESBORO -- The final Spring Fling is off to a roaring start for CSAS senior Lennex Walker. The most decorated track and field athlete ever for the Lady Patriots, Walker got the ball rolling with a victory in the Class A-AA Pentahlon at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium Monday afternoon by winning three of the five events and finishing first with 3,306 points. Unicoi ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Reaches Class A/AA State Soccer Tournament

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors