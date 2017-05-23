Tom Graves Says Trump’s Budget Is Impressive And Honest

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Tom Graves issued the following statement on President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal, A New Foundation for American Greatness:



“The president’s budget proposal is impressive. He’s keeping his campaign promises, and also being very honest with Americans about what it takes to balance the budget. Many decisions are hard, but the president has offered new ideas and a fresh approach to solve our nation’s greatest challenges.

“The president’s vision includes major middle-income and business tax cuts, and a $1 trillion public-private plan for national infrastructure projects. These proposals would open up new opportunities and good jobs in communities across Georgia.

“I support the proposal to build upon our spending cuts and further reduce the size of many federal agencies. The president rightly wants to have fewer bureaucrats around to regulate our lives in order to free up funding for border security and the military.

“Congress has about four months to dig into the plan, debate the merits and respond with a final spending bill. I’m excited to work with the president and his team to do big things and empower Americans to achieve their dreams.”