Couple Charged In String Of Hold-Ups At Local Convenience Stores

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Police have charged an Athens, Tn., man and his girlfriend with armed robberies on two successive days at Lee Highway convenience stores as well as one in East Ridge and two in Catoosa County, Ga.

The spree by Payton Chase Cleveland, 22, and Bailey Kristen Roddy, 20, of Ringgold came to an end with their arrest in Chattanooga on Sunday.

Police said Cleveland pulled a pistol on a clerk at the Sunoco on Lee Highway on Saturday after waiting around in the store about a half hour until no other customers were present. He then asked the clerk for change for $5. He presented the gun as soon as the clerk opened the cash drawer.

Cleveland made off with some $1,000 with the help of Ms. Roddy as the get-away driver.

The same pair struck at the Citgo on Lee Highway on Sunday. Cleveland asked the clerk for a cigarillo. When the clerk turned around to give him the item, he saw that a gun was pointed at him.

Cleveland then demanded all the money in the cash drawer.

A witness reported a white male running across a field behind the Citgo and then getting into a car driven by a white female with blonde hair pulled up. 

A relative of one of the pair tipped off police they were the couple carrying out the robberies. The relative said they had been using drugs together.

Police began looking for a white, four-door Mazda with Georgia tags driven by Ms. Roddy. The vehicle was stopped and the couple confessed to their involvement in the robberies.

The couple robbed the Citgo on Reeds Bridge Road last Wednesday, then held up the Mega Star Gas Station on Battlefield Parkway on Friday. 

Ms. Roddy is also facing an assault charge from an incident on May 3 on E. 23rd Street.

A man told police he agreed to meet Ms. Roddy at Food City to loan her money for her rent. He said when he told her he did not have any money that she became agitated.

He said she maced him in the face, then went through his pockets before leaving in a white vehicle.

Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced on Tuesday three new principal and two central office appointments. “Strong school leadership is ... (click for more)

Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting. The town hall ... (click for more)

The Dalton Public Safety Commission voted  Tuesday  morning to confirm the promotion of a new second-in-command for the Dalton Fire Department. Deputy Chief Ricky Busby was confirmed ... (click for more)


Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced on Tuesday three new principal and two central office appointments. “Strong school leadership is essential to student success. Great school leaders are the key to ensuring there is an excellent teacher in every classroom.  We are confident that these principals will provide outstanding ... (click for more)

Town Hall Meetings On Canyon Ridge Resort Development Planned In Walker County For June 5 And 7

Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting. The town hall meetings will take place on Monday, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 North Highway 27 in Rock Spring. The program ... (click for more)

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

I am holding in my hand a list of the names of 50 very real people who cost the taxpayers of Hamilton County a combined $3,037.090 in incarceration charges before July 2015. These people live in our county and I dare say it is not completely their fault that they were put in the county jail. Each has a professionally-diagnosed mental illness and today, most regretfully, the County ... (click for more)

MURFREESBORO -- The final Spring Fling is off to a roaring start for CSAS senior Lennex Walker. The most decorated track and field athlete ever for the Lady Patriots, Walker got the ball rolling with a victory in the Class A-AA Pentahlon at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium Monday afternoon by winning three of the five events and finishing first with 3,306 points. Unicoi ... (click for more)

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


