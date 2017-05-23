Dalton Fire Department Names Ricky Busby New Deputy Chief

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

The Dalton Public Safety Commission voted Tuesday morning to confirm the promotion of a new second-in-command for the Dalton Fire Department. Deputy Chief Ricky Busby was confirmed by a unanimous 3-0 vote of the commission (PSC members Kenneth Willis and Carlos Calderin were not in attendance). Mr. Busby’s promotion fills the void left last month by Todd Pangle when he was promoted as chief.

Mr. Busby was one of four internal candidates interviewed by a panel that included Chief Pangle, human resources director Greg Batts, and Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O’Brien. The panel recommended Mr. Busby’s promotion, and Chief Pangle presented that recommendation on Tuesday.



Deputy Chief Busby joined the DFD in August 1989. He became an officer in 2002 when he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Since then, he has risen through the ranks at the agency, taking over as Division Chief of Training in 2006.

