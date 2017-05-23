Town Hall Meetings On Canyon Ridge Resort Development Planned In Walker County For June 5 And 7

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting.

The town hall meetings will take place on Monday, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 North Highway 27 in Rock Spring.



The program for both evenings will be the same and will include a presentation on the $106 million tourism development. Representatives from Scenic Land Company will be joined by Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield and Walker County Development Authority Chair Robert Wardlaw to answer questions.



Canyon Ridge Resort plans to employ a minimum of 180 full-time workers with benefits when it opens in late 2019. Officials said the development is estimated to generate over $1 million in new tax revenue for Walker County.

