Red Bank Police Seek 3, Maybe 4 Carjackers In Ashmore Avenue Incident

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

The City of Red Bank Police Department responded to a reported carjacking at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, on the south end of Ashmore Avenue near Dayton Boulevard.

The suspects were three, possibly four black males who were armed. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Red Bank Police Department at 423 877-2481.

This is also a reminder to the public to be aware of their surroundings regardless of where they are. Patrol has been increased in the area.