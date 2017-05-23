Facebook Video Goes Viral After Dalton Woman Says She Was Threatened By 4 Hispanic Juvenile Males At Grocery Store

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

There is a Facebook post that has gone viral among residents of Dalton from a woman who reports that she was threatened by four Hispanic juvenile males at the West Walnut Avenue Kroger on Monday night. In the Facebook post she says that she felt surrounded by the males while shopping in one of the aisles and felt threatened. In the post, she says that the males fled after a store employee approached.



The incident was reported to the Dalton Police Department after the fact, and officers responded but were unable to locate any suspects in the area. A store manager did say that he asked four juveniles to leave the store after the victim reported she felt threatened.

Bruce Frazier of the Dalton Police Department said, "Detectives from our Safe Streets Task Force have been assigned to investigate, but at this time we don't have any other reports of a similar nature in our area. While the DPD doesn't necessarily feel there's reason for concern about future incidents, we always advise people to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 165.