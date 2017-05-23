 Tuesday, May 23, 2017 66.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Facebook Video Goes Viral After Dalton Woman Says She Was Threatened By 4 Hispanic Juvenile Males At Grocery Store

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

There is a Facebook post that has gone viral among residents of Dalton from a woman who reports that she was threatened by four Hispanic juvenile males at the West Walnut Avenue Kroger on Monday night. In the Facebook post she says that she felt surrounded by the males while shopping in one of the aisles and felt threatened. In the post, she says that the males fled after a store employee approached.

The incident was reported to the Dalton Police Department after the fact, and officers responded but were unable to locate any suspects in the area. A store manager did say that he asked four juveniles to leave the store after the victim reported she felt threatened.

Bruce Frazier of the Dalton Police Department said, "Detectives from our Safe Streets Task Force have been assigned to investigate, but at this time we don't have any other reports of a similar nature in our area. While the DPD doesn't necessarily feel there's reason for concern about future incidents, we always advise people to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 165.


May 23, 2017

Couple Charged In String Of Hold-Ups At Local Convenience Stores

May 23, 2017

Woman Found In Trunk Of Wrecked Car In Hixson Had Been Shot Multiple Times

May 23, 2017

Witnesses Tell Of Coyne Shooting Little 14 Times In His Driveway After Drug Deal Went Bad


Police have charged an Athens, Tn., man and his girlfriend with armed robberies on two successive days at Lee Highway convenience stores as well as one in East Ridge and two in Catoosa County, ... (click for more)

A woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car after a wreck on Norcross Road in Hixson on April 7 had been shot multiple times, it was testified on Tuesday. Charges that included criminal ... (click for more)

Witnesses testified Tuesday about 21-year-old Jacob Evan Coyne gunning down 19-year-old Jalen Little in his Hixson driveway after a drug deal gone bad. Detective Tamika Bruce said the victim ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Couple Charged In String Of Hold-Ups At Local Convenience Stores

Police have charged an Athens, Tn., man and his girlfriend with armed robberies on two successive days at Lee Highway convenience stores as well as one in East Ridge and two in Catoosa County, Ga. The spree by Payton Chase Cleveland, 22, and Bailey Kristen Roddy, 20, of Ringgold came to an end with their arrest in Chattanooga on Sunday. Police said Cleveland pulled a pistol ... (click for more)

Woman Found In Trunk Of Wrecked Car In Hixson Had Been Shot Multiple Times

A woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car after a wreck on Norcross Road in Hixson on April 7 had been shot multiple times, it was testified on Tuesday. Charges that included criminal homicide were bound to the Grand Jury against  Joshua Mincy, 25. He was also charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm (convicted felon), ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Business Expansions On Rise Across State

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Public Defender And The Mental Health Court

I am holding in my hand a list of the names of 50 very real people who cost the taxpayers of Hamilton County a combined $3,037.090 in incarceration charges before July 2015. These people live in our county and I dare say it is not completely their fault that they were put in the county jail. Each has a professionally-diagnosed mental illness and today, most regretfully, the County ... (click for more)

Sports

Lennex Walker Wins A-AA State Pentathlon

MURFREESBORO -- The final Spring Fling is off to a roaring start for CSAS senior Lennex Walker. The most decorated track and field athlete ever for the Lady Patriots, Walker got the ball rolling with a victory in the Class A-AA Pentahlon at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium Monday afternoon by winning three of the five events and finishing first with 3,306 points. Unicoi ... (click for more)

Lookouts End Losing Streak With 4-3 Win At Biloxi Monday

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Felix Jorge allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 4-3 win on Monday. Jorge (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing three runs. T.J. White led the offense with two hits. Ryan Strausborger tripled and his eighth inning walk drove in the game-winning ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors