Chris Thomas Serving As Interim Executive Director At Finley Stadium; Stadium And Pavilion Constantly In Use

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The operation of Finley Stadium is in transition since the departure of former Executive Director Paul Smith and his staff. At the meeting of the Stadium Corporation’s board of directors Tuesday, Chairman Gordon Davenport announced that Chris Thomas, principal manager of the Chattanooga Market has stepped in to serve as interim executive director. Mr. Davenport told the board that he is not ready yet to discuss a permanent replacement, but that some good options are available.

He said that he expects to have a recommendation by late June.

Permanent replacements were also announced for other staff on the senior level. Hayley Church, former events and hospitality manager, will become the guest services manager and Sarah Hooper is now the manager of food and beverages. The new facilities manager is Ethan Nelson.

Treasurer of the Board Ryan Crimmins gave the financial report through April 2017 which shows a profit of $26,000. He said the good news is that on paper, the stadium is in the black. The bad news, he said, is that an operating profit is not anticipated for the year, but it is possible that the stadium will break even. The payroll has increased along with an increase in employees, and the cost of utilities has risen because the facility has had more events. In the future, he said, it will be important that pricing for events is fair to both the stadium and customers.

The current insurance agent, J. Smith Lanier, has submitted the most competitive bid to insure the property, said Mr. Crimmins. The stadium will renew the policy with a guaranteed rate for three years. The cost of insurance will increase, however, because of additional employees and increased use.

Discussion took place concerning liability caused by the threat of terrorism since the stadium focuses on events that gather large crowds. Board member Frank Kinser said it would be important to look ahead to the future to make sure that there is a plan in place. Mr. Davenport responded that this topic has been front and center for the last couple of years, and that procedures have already been established.

Different parts of the stadium campus are now being utilized almost every day in some capacity, said Interim Executive Director Thomas. In the next 75 days, there are only four days when no event is scheduled. As an example of the extent of use, he said that the weekend of May 19-21 was filled with six events resulting in the facilities being animated nearly 24 hours each day including the cleaning crews. “The pace of activity is extraordinary,” he said.

The big rains in March caused problems that the stadium had never experienced before. On a Sunday morning it was discovered that the field had flooded. Nearly eight to 10 inches of water pooled around the sidelines and periphery of the playing field, said board member Mike Davis. It is believed that the problem was caused by nearby construction of the Highway 27 overpass at 20th street. Pumping equipment was used on the field but the water began to recede when the stoppage was cleared up on 20th Street, he said. The company that had installed the new Astroturf last year determined that no damage was done to the turf.

Another problem that has occurred recently involves the red brick Lookout Building that is adjacent to the First Tennessee Pavilion where a portion of the roof collapsed. The building is on property belonging to the stadium but is owned by the city of Chattanooga. It dates to 1890 and is on the historic preservation registry. Mr. Davis said that the city is addressing the problem and taking ownership. The city has fences all around the building to keep people out.

It is expected that in late June the board will have a special meeting to discuss a new permanent executive director. The next regularly scheduled meeting is planned for July 25.