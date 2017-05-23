 Tuesday, May 23, 2017 66.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

DesJarlais Supports Package Of Bills To Aid Veterans

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

A package of bills to expedite veterans’ benefits and medical treatment passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., voted for the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act to speed appeals of veterans’ disability claims.

 

    Despite additional funding from Congress, the number of appeals awaiting decision at the Veterans Administration increased 20 percent between fiscal years 2015 and 2017 – from 380,000 to 470,000, he said.

 The VA estimates it will take five years to resolve the backlog. Today’s modernization bill would allow the VA Secretary to create a more efficient system.

 

    “The bureaucracy is holding up veterans’ claims and care,” said Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04). “We need to give new Secretary David Shulkin, a proven reformer, the tools he needs to fulfill President Trump’s promise – and mine – to break the blockade.”

 

    Bills to reduce unnecessary appointments and to monitor prescription opioids also passed the House. The legislation includes measures to expand adult day care for elderly vets, increase veterans benefits, and to create a pilot program to better treat mental illness, chronic pain and opioid addiction.

 

    According to the VA, the rate of mental health and substance abuse disorders among veterans has steadily increased this century, rising to 40 percent in 2014. Veterans’ suicide rate is higher than the national average. The number of opioid prescriptions at VA providers has increased over 250 percent.

 

    In addition to voting for the package, Rep. DesJarlais said he plans to introduce a resolution this week to name a facility on the campus of the Alvin York Medical Center in Murfreesboro the “Sergeant John Toombs Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Facility.”

 

    Sgt. Toombs, a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), committed suicide in 2016. “I was very appreciative of the meaningful conversations I had with Sgt. Toombs’ father,” said Rep. DesJarlais, announcing his resolution to rename the VA facility in his congressional district. “In addition to a father grieving the loss of his son, I was moved by the fact that his concerns turned to the large number of veterans still waiting for the type of care that would heal the visible and invisible wounds of combat.”

 

     “I am hopeful that designating this facility will serve as a constant reminder that mental health must always be a priority issue of VA health care.  Our men and women in uniform deserve nothing less than our full attention and support on this matter.”

 

    Rep. DesJarlais is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Fellow Tennessean Dr. Phil Roe chairs the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and guided today’s bills to successful passage.  



May 23, 2017

Couple Charged In String Of Hold-Ups At Local Convenience Stores

May 23, 2017

Woman Found In Trunk Of Wrecked Car In Hixson Had Been Shot Multiple Times

May 23, 2017

Witnesses Tell Of Coyne Shooting Little 14 Times In His Driveway After Drug Deal Went Bad


Police have charged an Athens, Tn., man and his girlfriend with armed robberies on two successive days at Lee Highway convenience stores as well as one in East Ridge and two in Catoosa County, ... (click for more)

A woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car after a wreck on Norcross Road in Hixson on April 7 had been shot multiple times, it was testified on Tuesday. Charges that included criminal ... (click for more)

Witnesses testified Tuesday about 21-year-old Jacob Evan Coyne gunning down 19-year-old Jalen Little in his Hixson driveway after a drug deal gone bad. Detective Tamika Bruce said the victim ... (click for more)


Couple Charged In String Of Hold-Ups At Local Convenience Stores

Police have charged an Athens, Tn., man and his girlfriend with armed robberies on two successive days at Lee Highway convenience stores as well as one in East Ridge and two in Catoosa County, Ga. The spree by Payton Chase Cleveland, 22, and Bailey Kristen Roddy, 20, of Ringgold came to an end with their arrest in Chattanooga on Sunday. Police said Cleveland pulled a pistol ... (click for more)

Woman Found In Trunk Of Wrecked Car In Hixson Had Been Shot Multiple Times

A woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car after a wreck on Norcross Road in Hixson on April 7 had been shot multiple times, it was testified on Tuesday. Charges that included criminal homicide were bound to the Grand Jury against  Joshua Mincy, 25. He was also charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm (convicted felon), ... (click for more)

Tennessee Business Expansions On Rise Across State

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Public Defender And The Mental Health Court

I am holding in my hand a list of the names of 50 very real people who cost the taxpayers of Hamilton County a combined $3,037.090 in incarceration charges before July 2015. These people live in our county and I dare say it is not completely their fault that they were put in the county jail. Each has a professionally-diagnosed mental illness and today, most regretfully, the County ... (click for more)

Lennex Walker Wins A-AA State Pentathlon

MURFREESBORO -- The final Spring Fling is off to a roaring start for CSAS senior Lennex Walker. The most decorated track and field athlete ever for the Lady Patriots, Walker got the ball rolling with a victory in the Class A-AA Pentahlon at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium Monday afternoon by winning three of the five events and finishing first with 3,306 points. Unicoi ... (click for more)

Lookouts End Losing Streak With 4-3 Win At Biloxi Monday

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Felix Jorge allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 4-3 win on Monday. Jorge (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing three runs. T.J. White led the offense with two hits. Ryan Strausborger tripled and his eighth inning walk drove in the game-winning ... (click for more)


