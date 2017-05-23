DesJarlais Supports Package Of Bills To Aid Veterans

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

A package of bills to expedite veterans’ benefits and medical treatment passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., voted for the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act to speed appeals of veterans’ disability claims.

Despite additional funding from Congress, the number of appeals awaiting decision at the Veterans Administration increased 20 percent between fiscal years 2015 and 2017 – from 380,000 to 470,000, he said. The VA estimates it will take five years to resolve the backlog. Today’s modernization bill would allow the VA Secretary to create a more efficient system.

“The bureaucracy is holding up veterans’ claims and care,” said Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04). “We need to give new Secretary David Shulkin, a proven reformer, the tools he needs to fulfill President Trump’s promise – and mine – to break the blockade.”

Bills to reduce unnecessary appointments and to monitor prescription opioids also passed the House. The legislation includes measures to expand adult day care for elderly vets, increase veterans benefits, and to create a pilot program to better treat mental illness, chronic pain and opioid addiction.

According to the VA, the rate of mental health and substance abuse disorders among veterans has steadily increased this century, rising to 40 percent in 2014. Veterans’ suicide rate is higher than the national average. The number of opioid prescriptions at VA providers has increased over 250 percent.

In addition to voting for the package, Rep. DesJarlais said he plans to introduce a resolution this week to name a facility on the campus of the Alvin York Medical Center in Murfreesboro the “Sergeant John Toombs Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Facility.”

Sgt. Toombs, a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), committed suicide in 2016. “I was very appreciative of the meaningful conversations I had with Sgt. Toombs’ father,” said Rep. DesJarlais, announcing his resolution to rename the VA facility in his congressional district. “In addition to a father grieving the loss of his son, I was moved by the fact that his concerns turned to the large number of veterans still waiting for the type of care that would heal the visible and invisible wounds of combat.”

“I am hopeful that designating this facility will serve as a constant reminder that mental health must always be a priority issue of VA health care. Our men and women in uniform deserve nothing less than our full attention and support on this matter.”

Rep. DesJarlais is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Fellow Tennessean Dr. Phil Roe chairs the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and guided today’s bills to successful passage.