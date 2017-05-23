Corker Says Medicare, Social Security Need To Be Part Of Budget Reform

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, today released the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget request.

“I appreciate the Trump administration’s attempt to cut waste and encourage efficiency, but we will never get our fiscal house in order until we take a holistic look at the federal budget, including Medicare and Social Security.

“We can solve our fiscal issues without harming those who depend on these important programs, and I have offered legislative proposals toward that end.

“At the end of the day, it is the role of Congress to fund the federal government and many of the spending cuts included in the president’s budget will never occur. I will continue to push for a budget that tackles our country’s mandatory spending problem head on.”