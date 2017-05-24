Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
---
ANTHONY, JAMES LEE
2714 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BEVERING, THOMAS R
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 501 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BRASWELL, PRECIOUS DANYELLE
2907 CURTIS ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA
---
BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE
1402 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COMBS, LONNIE RYAN
1311 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CURRIE, JENNIFER LEIGHANNE
1609 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DALLAS, VINCENT B
219 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT 127 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
DAVIS, SHAUN ALDEN
1344 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
16 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
---
FINNELL, QUINTON WORTH
1609 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLETCHER, KATORRIA MICHELLE
2108 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL
5102 FLORIDA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIHUANA
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELON
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I MDMA FOR RESALE
---
GREER, KEVIN DEWAYNE
4916 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HAMBRIGHT, BOBBY F
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW
2714 B NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE
759 SIMMONS TAWZER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
---
HUMBLE, ROBIN ALLEN
7102 HOMESTEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, JAMAR TOROME
2712 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KALINOWSKI, MICHAEL ROBERT
1605 SPALDING DRIVE ATLANTA, 30350
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
KIRK, WILLIAM RANDALL
8548 W PARKWAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
KIRKPATRICK, WILLIAM TODD
7007 MAPLEWOOD LN APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY
2530 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30740
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LOWERANCE, DUSTIN CHASE
1509 A MCFARLAND ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN
5416 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ
2317 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF COCAINE )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FELONY THEFT OF PROP)
---
MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD
1705 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOORE, ANTHONY JR
6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, JOHN HENRY
314 JACKSON STREET CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
NIX, ADAM GWENN
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD Chattanooga, 374215632
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
ODUM, NATHAN LEBRON
262 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
OWENS, LESTER WILLIAM
92 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PARKER, DEMEEKTRIS LYNN
200 E 23RD ST 3248 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM
---
PATTERSON, BRANDON TREY
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 0813 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN
7325 GREEN WOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROSEN, ANDREW JOHNATHAN
7265 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
RUSSELL, ANGELA MICHELLE
2215 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
---
SALGADO, CHRISTOPHER JUN
5302 ROSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHELL, NICKY ORVILLE
1715 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
---
SINIARD, CRAIG EUGENE
6580 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMALL, DENARIO JELESE
503 FISHER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
STAPLES, DEXTINY M
121 TIMBER KNOLL CIRCLE APT 71 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)
---
SUTHERLAND, SARA NICOLE
3409 12TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
THOMAS, JEFFERY DEMAR
5915 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMAS, YOLANDA DARCELLA
1200 POPLAR STREET APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
TIREY, JAMIE ALAN
8029 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
TRAMMELL, KENNETH LEBRON
245 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VENABLE, ZACHARY LEE
411 EAST GORDON ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO MANUFACTURE MET
---
WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE
1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WILLIAMS, DAVID LEON
3103 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, JUAN ALEXANDER
7139 ROBIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, VICKIE DENISE
5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
