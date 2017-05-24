 Wednesday, May 24, 2017 65.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
---
ANTHONY, JAMES LEE 
2714 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BEVERING, THOMAS R 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 501 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BRASWELL, PRECIOUS DANYELLE 
2907 CURTIS ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA
---
BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE 
1402 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COMBS, LONNIE RYAN 
1311 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CURRIE, JENNIFER LEIGHANNE 
1609 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DALLAS, VINCENT B 
219 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT 127 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
DAVIS, SHAUN ALDEN 
1344 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
16 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY 
1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
---
FINNELL, QUINTON WORTH 
1609 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLETCHER, KATORRIA MICHELLE 
2108 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL 
5102 FLORIDA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION MARIHUANA
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELON
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I MDMA FOR RESALE
---
GREER, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
4916 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HAMBRIGHT, BOBBY F 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW 
2714 B NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE 
759 SIMMONS TAWZER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
---
HUMBLE, ROBIN ALLEN 
7102 HOMESTEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, JAMAR TOROME 
2712 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KALINOWSKI, MICHAEL ROBERT 
1605 SPALDING DRIVE ATLANTA, 30350 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
KIRK, WILLIAM RANDALL 
8548 W PARKWAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
KIRKPATRICK, WILLIAM TODD 
7007 MAPLEWOOD LN APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY 
2530 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LOWERANCE, DUSTIN CHASE 
1509 A MCFARLAND ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN 
5416 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ 
2317 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF COCAINE )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FELONY THEFT OF PROP)
---
MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD 
1705 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOORE, ANTHONY JR 
6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, JOHN HENRY 
314 JACKSON STREET CARTERSVILLE, 30120 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
NIX, ADAM GWENN 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD Chattanooga, 374215632 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
ODUM, NATHAN LEBRON 
262 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
OWENS, LESTER WILLIAM 
92 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PARKER, DEMEEKTRIS LYNN 
200 E 23RD ST 3248 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM
---
PATTERSON, BRANDON TREY 
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 0813 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN 
7325 GREEN WOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROSEN, ANDREW JOHNATHAN 
7265 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
RUSSELL, ANGELA MICHELLE 
2215 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
---
SALGADO, CHRISTOPHER JUN 
5302 ROSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHELL, NICKY ORVILLE 
1715 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
---
SINIARD, CRAIG EUGENE 
6580 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMALL, DENARIO JELESE 
503 FISHER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
STAPLES, DEXTINY M 
121 TIMBER KNOLL CIRCLE APT 71 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)
---
SUTHERLAND, SARA NICOLE 
3409 12TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY 
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
THOMAS, JEFFERY DEMAR 
5915 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMAS, YOLANDA DARCELLA 
1200 POPLAR STREET APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
TIREY, JAMIE ALAN 
8029 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
TRAMMELL, KENNETH LEBRON 
245 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VENABLE, ZACHARY LEE 
411 EAST GORDON ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO MANUFACTURE MET
---
WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ 
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE 
1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WILLIAMS, DAVID LEON 
3103 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, JUAN ALEXANDER 
7139 ROBIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, VICKIE DENISE 
5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

