Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

---

ANTHONY, JAMES LEE

2714 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BEVERING, THOMAS R

3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 501 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BRASWELL, PRECIOUS DANYELLE

2907 CURTIS ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION MARIJUANA---BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE1402 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---COMBS, LONNIE RYAN1311 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO APPEAR---CURRIE, JENNIFER LEIGHANNE1609 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DALLAS, VINCENT B219 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT 127 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---DAVIS, SHAUN ALDEN1344 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000---DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE16 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT---FINNELL, QUINTON WORTH1609 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FLETCHER, KATORRIA MICHELLE2108 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL5102 FLORIDA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION MARIHUANAPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I MDMA FOR RESALE---GREER, KEVIN DEWAYNE4916 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HAMBRIGHT, BOBBY F3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW2714 B NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE759 SIMMONS TAWZER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA---HUMBLE, ROBIN ALLEN7102 HOMESTEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, JAMAR TOROME2712 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KALINOWSKI, MICHAEL ROBERT1605 SPALDING DRIVE ATLANTA, 30350Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)---KIRK, WILLIAM RANDALL8548 W PARKWAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---KIRKPATRICK, WILLIAM TODD7007 MAPLEWOOD LN APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY2530 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30740Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LOWERANCE, DUSTIN CHASE1509 A MCFARLAND ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN5416 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ2317 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF COCAINE )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FELONY THEFT OF PROP)---MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD1705 SOUTH LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOORE, ANTHONY JR6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, JOHN HENRY314 JACKSON STREET CARTERSVILLE, 30120Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---NIX, ADAM GWENN1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD Chattanooga, 374215632Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROBATION VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---ODUM, NATHAN LEBRON262 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---OWENS, LESTER WILLIAM92 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PARKER, DEMEEKTRIS LYNN200 E 23RD ST 3248 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM---PATTERSON, BRANDON TREY7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 0813 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)---PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN7325 GREEN WOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROSEN, ANDREW JOHNATHAN7265 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---RUSSELL, ANGELA MICHELLE2215 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $---SALGADO, CHRISTOPHER JUN5302 ROSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHELL, NICKY ORVILLE1715 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSEVADING ARREST---SINIARD, CRAIG EUGENE6580 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSECRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMALL, DENARIO JELESE503 FISHER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---STAPLES, DEXTINY M121 TIMBER KNOLL CIRCLE APT 71 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)---SUTHERLAND, SARA NICOLE3409 12TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO APPEAR---THOMAS, JEFFERY DEMAR5915 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMAS, YOLANDA DARCELLA1200 POPLAR STREET APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---TIREY, JAMIE ALAN8029 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---TRAMMELL, KENNETH LEBRON245 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VENABLE, ZACHARY LEE411 EAST GORDON ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO MANUFACTURE MET---WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---WILLIAMS, DAVID LEON3103 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, JUAN ALEXANDER7139 ROBIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, VICKIE DENISE5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

