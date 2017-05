Weather Service Warns Of Possibility Of Isolated Tornadoes For Chattanooga Area

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of isolated tornadoes for the Chattanooga area on Wednesday.

Strong thunderstorms are also possible.

The warning is through 4 p.m.

Here is the advisory:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 4PM EDT WED . ..SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TODAY, ESPECIALLY AREAS EAST OF INTERSTATE 75... A STRONG UPPER LEVEL STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE TENNESSEE VALLEY TODAY. THE AIRMASS ACROSS THE AREA WILL BE MOIST AND MARGINALLY UNSTABLE WITH FAVORABLE TURNING OF THE WIND. THE MAIN QUESTION IS HOW MUCH BREAKS IN THE CLOUD COVER OCCUR ALLOWING THE AIRMASS TO BECOME DESTABILIZE. IF THE AIRMASS IS ALLOWED TO BECOME UNSTABLE, SOME OF THE STORMS MAY BECOME SEVERE. THE MAIN CONCERN WILL BE ISOLATED TORNADOES, HAIL UP TO QUARTER SIZE, DAMAGING WINDS AND LOCALIZED HEAVY RAINFALL. THE GREATEST THREAT OF SEVERE STORMS WILL BE EAST OF INTERSTATE 75, AND BETWEEN NOON AND 5 PM ET. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.