Man Found With Home-Made Explosive Device Near Businesses In Hixson

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A man was found with a home-made explosive device outside businesses in Hixson late Tuesday night.

A business was evacuated and portions of Highway 153 and Hamill Road were cordoned off while the device was taken away.

Joshua Redden, 34, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Chattanooga Police responded at 10:45 p.m. to a suspicious person call at 5118 Highway 153.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying on the sidewalk in close proximity to a motorcycle and a backpack.

He was found with a large knife and drug paraphernalia on his person.

Redden told police the motorcycle and backpack belonged to him.

While searching the bag, police discovered an object that appeared consistent with an explosive device. Redden confirmed to officers the object was a home-made explosive device.

Police left items in place and backed away from the area with the suspect.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were placed on standby while sections were closed.

The Chattanooga Bomb Squad and ATF responded and disrupted the explosive device.