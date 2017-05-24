City Council To Allow Speakers More Time At Close Of Meetings; HEB To Stay With 3 Minutes

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The City Council will allow speakers more time at the close of its meetings.

Chairman Jerry Mitchell had recommended a move from three minutes to six minutes.

The council settled on five minutes.

Councilman Darrin Ledford said he was concerned that if speakers are allowed to go on too long that others who want to speak will get discouraged and leave.

He said many citizens come to the night meetings already tired from a day of work.

Councilman Anthony Byrd said he welcomed the move to give citizens more time. He said during the campaign that residents told him they did not feel like the council was listening to their concerns.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said the most important factor was to meet the constituent's need. She said sometimes that could be handled by getting them in touch with a particular department head.

She said the new time limit should be enforced.

Councilman Chip Henderson agreed. He said when speakers refuse to sit down when they are told their time is up "it's disrespectful."

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said a number of citizens want to hear from the mayor, but she noted that Mayor Andy Berke does not attend the council meetings.

Stacy Richardson, chief of staff to the mayor, said she can get citizens in touch with Mayor Berke for "one-on-one" meetings.

Meanwhile, members of the city's Health, Education and Housing Facilities Board said they will stick with the three-minute limit.

Gregg Gentry, who presided at a meeting on Wednesday, said a speaker who properly prepares can get the message across within the three minutes.