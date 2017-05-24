Mitchell Wants Council Members To Stick To $2,000 Travel Allotment

 Wednesday, May 24, 2017 72.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Chairman Jerry Mitchell said he wants council members to stick to their $2,000 allotment for annual travel expenses.

He said the council earlier set aside $18,000 for council travel.

That should be distributed fairly, he said.

He said he does not know how much travel money is left in this fiscal year that ends at the close of June.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said one council member used up much of the current travel money. That person is no longer on the council.

Russell Gilbert, another council member, said, "Some of us don't travel much." Asking about another council fund, he said he would like to have more funds available for community events.

Chairman Mitchell said, "The more discretion we have the more the spotlight shines."

It was noted that council members Ken Smith and Moses Freeman got to go on a trip to China that cost well above the $2,000 limit. Councilman Chip Henderson said a $2,000 curb would apparently end such excursions.

Chairman Mitchell said if members want to go to China that the amount above $2,000 "can come out of their pocket."

Councilman Smith afterward said, "My portion of the trip to China (in 2014) was $2,247.33. Clearly over, but not "well above" the $2,000. This is the only travel money I have used out of the council budget in over four years."


 


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Man Shot In Home Invasion Early Wednesday Morning

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: CAGLEY, DEREK W 39 M 0 1 GS 1648798 POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO CAGLEY, ... (click for more)

A man was shot in a home invasion early Wednesday morning.   Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on the 6000 block of Arlena Circle at 4:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police located ... (click for more)

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of William Barry White on four counts of tax evasion. ... (click for more)


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: CAGLEY, DEREK W 39 M 0 1 GS 1648798 POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO CAGLEY, DEREK W 39 M 0 2 GS 1648795 CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY JOHNSON, DAVID B 52 M 0 1 GS 1659729 DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCLIN, SHANNON KELLY W 42 F 0 1 GS 1642772 IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ... (click for more)

Man Shot In Home Invasion Early Wednesday Morning

A man was shot in a home invasion early Wednesday morning.   Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on the 6000 block of Arlena Circle at 4:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police located the victim, Edward Greatheart, 41,  who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.   Mr. Greatheart was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Business Expansions On Rise Across State

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Life With 007

I was 13 when the first of 24 James Bond movies came out and, at a time when my sap was just beginning to rise, I will never forget Ursula Andress stepping out of the sea wearing that white bikini. Our hero walks over to the dripping Honey Ryder – that was her name in “Dr. No” – and she says in the Swiss accent, “Are you looking for shells too?” And the first classic reply of thousands ... (click for more)

Sports

McCallie Edges Briarcrest 1-0 On Costo's Sacrifice Fly In Seventh

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – McCallie’s Corbin Brooksbank and Briarcrest’s Connor Shamblin locked up in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel Tuesday night in the TSSAA Division II-AA state baseball tournament. Through six innings there wasn’t a crooked number to be seen on the scoreboard. Brooksbank, a Vanderbilt signee, stopped the Saints on five hits. Shamblin went into the seventh ... (click for more)

GPS Erupts To Blast Briarcrest, 10-0, In D-II Softball

MURFREESBORO – The GPS softball team seemed to be in some kind of lethargic funk at the start of their game with the Briarcrest Lady Saints, but they finally got their act together in time for a 10-0 six-inning win in the opening round of the Division II state softball tournament at Starplex Field No. 3 Tuesday evening. The Bruisers had cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Harpeth ... (click for more)


