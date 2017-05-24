Mitchell Wants Council Members To Stick To $2,000 Travel Allotment

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

City Council Chairman Jerry Mitchell said he wants council members to stick to their $2,000 allotment for annual travel expenses.

He said the council earlier set aside $18,000 for council travel.

That should be distributed fairly, he said.

He said he does not know how much travel money is left in this fiscal year that ends at the close of June.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said one council member used up much of the current travel money. That person is no longer on the council.

Russell Gilbert, another council member, said, "Some of us don't travel much." Asking about another council fund, he said he would like to have more funds available for community events.

Chairman Mitchell said, "The more discretion we have the more the spotlight shines."

It was noted that council members Ken Smith and Moses Freeman got to go on a trip to China that cost well above the $2,000 limit. Councilman Chip Henderson said a $2,000 curb would apparently end such excursions.

Chairman Mitchell said if members want to go to China that the amount above $2,000 "can come out of their pocket."

Councilman Smith afterward said, "My portion of the trip to China (in 2014) was $2,247.33. Clearly over, but not "well above" the $2,000. This is the only travel money I have used out of the council budget in over four years."



