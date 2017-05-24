 Wednesday, May 24, 2017 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


22 County Mayors Across East Tennessee Endorse Randy Boyd For Governor

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Randy Boyd announced Wednesday that nearly two dozen county mayors from across East Tennessee have endorsed and are already working in support of his Republican campaign for governor.  

Mr. Boyd is the only gubernatorial candidate from East Tennessee. More than 40 percent of the projected 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary vote is expected to come from East Tennessee. 

The East Tennessee Mayors publicly endorsing Boyd today include:
Mayor Terry Frank – Anderson County
Mayor Gregg Ridley – Bledsoe County
Mayor Ed Mitchell – Blount County
Mayor Gary Davis – Bradley County
Mayor Jack Daniels – Claiborne County
Mayor Crystal Ottinger – Cocke County
Mayor David Crum – Greene County
Mayor Bill Brittain – Hamblen County
Mayor Tom Harrison – Hancock County
Mayor Alan Palmieri – Jefferson County
Mayor Larry Potter – Johnson County
Mayor Buddy Bradshaw – Loudon County
Mayor Tim Yates – Monroe County
Mayor Don Edwards – Morgan County
Mayor George Thacker – Rhea County
Mayor Ron Woody – Roane County
Mayor Dale Perdue – Scott County
Mayor Keith Cartwright – Sequatchie County
Mayor Larry Waters – Sevier County
Mayor Greg Lynch – Unicoi County
Mayor Mike Williams – Union County
Mayor Dan Eldridge – Washington County 

“I am deeply honored by and grateful for this early vote of confidence and support from so many outstanding leaders from all across East Tennessee,” said Mr. Boyd. “County mayors go to work every day to help make Tennessee a great place to live, work and do business. But they cannot do it alone. They need the help and support of a governor that personally understands their needs and concerns. 

"I’ve worked with these mayors on economic development, education, workforce, transportation, broadband, and dozens of other issues, and I am confident that by working together, we truly will make Tennessee the State of Opportunity – for better education, for better jobs, for everyone.” 

Although the Republican primary election for governor is more than a year away, Mr. Boyd has already actively campaigned in more than 50 Tennessee counties, with multiple visits to most, as he fulfills his pledge to listen and learn in all 95 of the state’s counties during 2017. 

Earlier this month, Mr. Boyd also set a fundraising record for a first-time candidate in Tennessee by raising more than $1.25 million at a single event during his first fundraiser in his hometown of Knoxville. 

For more information about Mr. Boyd and his campaign for governor, please visit RandyBoyd.com -- like him on Facebook at RandyBoydTN, or follow him on Twitter @RandyBoyd.



May 24, 2017

22 County Mayors Across East Tennessee Endorse Randy Boyd For Governor

May 24, 2017

Former Corrections Officer Arrested, Charged In TBI Misconduct Case

May 24, 2017

Tennessee Supreme Court Upholds Attorney's 5-Year Suspension


Randy Boyd announced Wednesday that nearly two dozen county mayors from across East Tennessee have endorsed and are already working in support of his Republican campaign for governor.   ... (click for more)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former Clay County corrections officer accused of inappropriately touching an inmate. At the request ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court has upheld an attorney’s five-year suspension and $7,500 in restitution, concluding that the sanctions were not arbitrary or capricious or characterized by an abuse ... (click for more)


Breaking News

22 County Mayors Across East Tennessee Endorse Randy Boyd For Governor

Randy Boyd announced Wednesday that nearly two dozen county mayors from across East Tennessee have endorsed and are already working in support of his Republican campaign for governor.   Mr. Boyd is the only gubernatorial candidate from East Tennessee. More than 40 percent of the projected 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary vote is expected to come from East Tennessee.  ... (click for more)

Former Corrections Officer Arrested, Charged In TBI Misconduct Case

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former Clay County corrections officer accused of inappropriately touching an inmate. At the request of 19 th  District Attorney General John Carney, TBI agents began investigating Spencer Mason, on March 9. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Life For Our Ancestors In 1890

May 26-27 is the 1890’s Day Jamboree in Ringgold. I encourage any reader to attend and enjoy that wonderful community. I love having grown up in Northwest Georgia and celebrating our veterans, including both of my grandfathers who served in WWII.  But I also want to describe how the 1890’s were for my ancestors, living here in a singularly turbulent time. Based on, among ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Life With 007

I was 13 when the first of 24 James Bond movies came out and, at a time when my sap was just beginning to rise, I will never forget Ursula Andress stepping out of the sea wearing that white bikini. Our hero walks over to the dripping Honey Ryder – that was her name in “Dr. No” – and she says in the Swiss accent, “Are you looking for shells too?” And the first classic reply of thousands ... (click for more)

Sports

McCallie Edges Briarcrest 1-0 On Costo's Sacrifice Fly In Seventh

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – McCallie’s Corbin Brooksbank and Briarcrest’s Connor Shamblin locked up in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel Tuesday night in the TSSAA Division II-AA state baseball tournament. Through six innings there wasn’t a crooked number to be seen on the scoreboard. Brooksbank, a Vanderbilt signee, stopped the Saints on five hits. Shamblin went into the seventh ... (click for more)

GPS Erupts To Blast Briarcrest, 10-0, In D-II Softball

MURFREESBORO – The GPS softball team seemed to be in some kind of lethargic funk at the start of their game with the Briarcrest Lady Saints, but they finally got their act together in time for a 10-0 six-inning win in the opening round of the Division II state softball tournament at Starplex Field No. 3 Tuesday evening. The Bruisers had cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Harpeth ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors