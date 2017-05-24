22 County Mayors Across East Tennessee Endorse Randy Boyd For Governor

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Randy Boyd announced Wednesday that nearly two dozen county mayors from across East Tennessee have endorsed and are already working in support of his Republican campaign for governor.

Mr. Boyd is the only gubernatorial candidate from East Tennessee. More than 40 percent of the projected 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary vote is expected to come from East Tennessee.

The East Tennessee Mayors publicly endorsing Boyd today include:

Mayor Terry Frank – Anderson County

Mayor Gregg Ridley – Bledsoe County

Mayor Ed Mitchell – Blount County

Mayor Gary Davis – Bradley County

Mayor Jack Daniels – Claiborne County

Mayor Crystal Ottinger – Cocke County

Mayor David Crum – Greene County

Mayor Bill Brittain – Hamblen County

Mayor Tom Harrison – Hancock County

Mayor Alan Palmieri – Jefferson County

Mayor Larry Potter – Johnson County

Mayor Buddy Bradshaw – Loudon County

Mayor Tim Yates – Monroe County

Mayor Don Edwards – Morgan County

Mayor George Thacker – Rhea County

Mayor Ron Woody – Roane County

Mayor Dale Perdue – Scott County

Mayor Keith Cartwright – Sequatchie County

Mayor Larry Waters – Sevier County

Mayor Greg Lynch – Unicoi County

Mayor Mike Williams – Union County

Mayor Dan Eldridge – Washington County

“I am deeply honored by and grateful for this early vote of confidence and support from so many outstanding leaders from all across East Tennessee,” said Mr. Boyd. “County mayors go to work every day to help make Tennessee a great place to live, work and do business. But they cannot do it alone. They need the help and support of a governor that personally understands their needs and concerns.

"I’ve worked with these mayors on economic development, education, workforce, transportation, broadband, and dozens of other issues, and I am confident that by working together, we truly will make Tennessee the State of Opportunity – for better education, for better jobs, for everyone.”

Although the Republican primary election for governor is more than a year away, Mr. Boyd has already actively campaigned in more than 50 Tennessee counties, with multiple visits to most, as he fulfills his pledge to listen and learn in all 95 of the state’s counties during 2017.

Earlier this month, Mr. Boyd also set a fundraising record for a first-time candidate in Tennessee by raising more than $1.25 million at a single event during his first fundraiser in his hometown of Knoxville.

For more information about Mr. Boyd and his campaign for governor, please visit RandyBoyd.com -- like him on Facebook at RandyBoydTN, or follow him on Twitter @RandyBoyd.