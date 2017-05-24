Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 12-18:

05-12-17

Robert Terrell Day, 25, of 7310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked and open container.



Alexis Dane Arterburn, 20, of 6783 Sawtooth Drive, Ooltewah arrested on a charge of underage consumption.



Allen Lamar Jordan, 23, of 4941 Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.



Howard L.





Langston, 51, of 69 Elliot Drive, Flintstone arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended/revoked.Coral Leann Chaney, 24, of 4900 General Thomas Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for failure to appear.James Fredrick Post, 40, of 67 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance and suspended registration.05-13-17Terry Jerome Floyd, 38, of 3246 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving suspended, improper turn and stop sign violation.Dana Joel Savage, 37, of 3070 Summer Avenue, Memphis arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent, driving while license suspended/revoked, fugitive from justice, operation of an unregistered vehicle, operation of an unsafe vehicle and windshield requirements.Jamaal Lebron Pointer, 37, of 705 Parkview Drive, Chattanooga arrested for drinking and disorderly.Lasha M. Grundy, 29, of 2804 East 46th Street, Chattanooga arrested for driving while license suspended.Noah Dakota Willie Shelton, 17, of 406 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for drag racing.Cody Chandler Crawford, 17, of 31 Sierra Lane, Rossville arrested for drag racing.Jerrod Lemar Thorne, 22, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for disorderly conduct.05-14-17Clifford Rasheed Hill, 24, of 106 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence, improper stopping on roadway, passing in no-passing zone and speeding 70/40.Candelaria Excobar Gigueroa, 32, of 4913 14th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and seat belt violation.Daniel Jevon Parker, 22, of 800 Walker Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving suspended, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.Viola Mae Medrano, 37, of 1060 Pineville Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked, failure to maintain lane and tail light requirements.Mohammad Yazdananparhi Movla, 20, of 99 Turtle Creek Drive, Ashville, NC arrested for possession of marijuana.05-15-17Alma Gonzalez Herandez, 25, of 263 Janet Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to dim lights.Joshua Gregory McKay, 24, of 312 McBrien Road, Chattanooga arrested for loitering and prowling.05-17-17Timothy Wayne Cordova, 27, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain and no insurance.Ashley Nicole Lively, 32, of 178 Brookvale Terrace, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence and improper lane change.Citation Statistics:Speeding……….4Improper backing……….1Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….4Driving while license suspended or revoked………7Failure to exercise due care………..3Brake lights and turn signals required…………1Proof of insurance required……….4Improper left turn……….2Suspended registration……….1Missing/defective tail lights……….1Missing/defective windshield and/or windshield wipers………..1Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1Underage consumption……….1Following too closely……….6Failure to report accident resulting in injury, death or damage……….1Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment……….2Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….1Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle……….1Racing on highways or streets……….2Duty to report accident resulting in injury, death or damages………..1License required……….2Failure to change name/address……….1Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………4Possession of marijuana………..1Failure to obey traffic control devices……….1Seat belt violations………..4Passing in no-passing zone………..1Operation of vehicle without current plate……….4Failure to signal turn or lane change……….2Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..10