Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 12-18

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 12-18:

05-12-17
Robert Terrell Day, 25, of 7310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked and open container.

Alexis Dane Arterburn, 20, of 6783 Sawtooth Drive, Ooltewah arrested on a charge of underage consumption.

Allen Lamar Jordan, 23, of 4941 Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Howard L.

Langston, 51, of 69 Elliot Drive, Flintstone arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended/revoked.

Coral Leann Chaney, 24, of 4900 General Thomas Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for failure to appear.

James Fredrick Post, 40, of 67 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance and suspended registration.

05-13-17
Terry Jerome Floyd, 38, of 3246 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving suspended, improper turn and stop sign violation.

Dana Joel Savage, 37, of 3070 Summer Avenue, Memphis arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent, driving while license suspended/revoked, fugitive from justice, operation of an unregistered vehicle, operation of an unsafe vehicle and windshield requirements.

Jamaal Lebron Pointer, 37, of 705 Parkview Drive, Chattanooga arrested for drinking and disorderly.

Lasha M. Grundy, 29, of 2804 East 46th Street, Chattanooga arrested for driving while license suspended.

Noah Dakota Willie Shelton, 17, of 406 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for drag racing.

Cody Chandler Crawford, 17, of 31 Sierra Lane, Rossville arrested for drag racing.

Jerrod Lemar Thorne, 22, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for disorderly conduct.

05-14-17
Clifford Rasheed Hill, 24, of 106 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence, improper stopping on roadway, passing in no-passing zone and speeding 70/40.

Candelaria Excobar Gigueroa, 32, of 4913 14th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and seat belt violation.

Daniel Jevon Parker, 22, of 800 Walker Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving suspended, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.

Viola Mae Medrano, 37, of 1060 Pineville Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked, failure to maintain lane and tail light requirements.

Mohammad Yazdananparhi Movla, 20, of 99 Turtle Creek Drive, Ashville, NC arrested for possession of marijuana.

05-15-17
Alma Gonzalez Herandez, 25, of 263 Janet Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to dim lights.

Joshua Gregory McKay, 24, of 312 McBrien Road, Chattanooga arrested for loitering and prowling.

05-17-17
Timothy Wayne Cordova, 27, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain and no insurance.

Ashley Nicole Lively, 32, of 178 Brookvale Terrace, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence and improper lane change.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….4
Improper backing……….1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….4
Driving while license suspended or revoked………7
Failure to exercise due care………..3
Brake lights and turn signals required…………1
Proof of insurance required……….4
Improper left turn……….2
Suspended registration……….1
Missing/defective tail lights……….1
Missing/defective windshield and/or windshield wipers………..1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1
Underage consumption……….1
Following too closely……….6
Failure to report accident resulting in injury, death or damage……….1
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment……….2
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle……….1
Racing on highways or streets……….2
Duty to report accident resulting in injury, death or damages………..1
License required……….2
Failure to change name/address……….1
Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………4
Possession of marijuana………..1
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….1
Seat belt violations………..4
Passing in no-passing zone………..1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….4
Failure to signal turn or lane change……….2
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..10



