Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, DEBORAH GEAN

3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061834

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY

1069 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

FELONIOUS OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

---

BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD

256 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $5000

---

BROCKSMITH, SOMER NICHOLE

151 PARIS BRANCH RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROGLIN, CHAD LYNN

3238 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

BROWN, CHARLES ALLEN

4116 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE

917 W 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND---BYERS, CHADPO BOX 668 TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL---CAGLE, TALLEY NM9043 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---CAPISTRAN-LUPIAN, FRANCISCO D209 OVERLAND TRAIL DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARHUANA FOR RESALE---CRAWL, MARLON GERARD7723 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---CURETON, PHILLIP LEBRON9846 WEST RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373793942Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE SUSPENDEDMISUSE OF REGISTRATION---CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN500 E MLK BLV APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DENTON, JOSHUA CLARKHAMPTON INN ROSSVILLE BLV CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EVERETT, JOHNATHON STEVEN60 HEMLOCK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FISH, MARGARET CHRISTINA10041 SUNNY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY---FLOYD, JOHN DAVID41 MASON LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT UNDER $1000.00---FOGLE, BRUCE WAYNE6TH TRENTON ST APT 8 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY---GOODE, TALISHA IRENE2255 ELLISTON DR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA3704 W 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARDY, TERRY RENEE3219 GLEASON DRIVE APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HERNANDEZ, SERGIO IZARA3314 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---HOLLINS, EVERETT LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KIRBY, KATHY INEZSOUTH MAIN STREET APT 18 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA)---KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---LEWIS, MICHAEL WAYNE9883 ALABAMA HIGHWAY 71 PISGAH, 35765Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LYNN, STEPHANIE ANNE6558 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---NIZ-CHILEL, HERMELINDAUNKNOWN EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSELLING ALCOHOL TO MINORCRIMINAL SIMULATION---OWENS, GARY LEBRON2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PARSON, NIKKI H3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME1558 HOLLY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN9133 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REDDEN, JOSHUA LUKE1172 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795502Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTSPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, BECKY LEONA66 HICKORY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SPENCE, ROBIN FRANNCANE2031 ROSTONVILLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374041442Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TAYLOR, MICHAEL EMERY1001 EAST MOULTOEN DECATOUR, 35601Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---WEAVER, ANTHONY DAVID600 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---WELCH, KELLEY DAWNITA8363 DAYTON PIKE APT STEF SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WIMPY, ELYSIA LASHAY3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071540Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DEBORAH GEAN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 03/23/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

FELONIOUS OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $5000 BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROCKSMITH, SOMER NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROGLIN, CHAD LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE BROWN, CHARLES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/26/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND BYERS, CHAD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/24/1960

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

FEDERAL CAGLE, TALLEY NM

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



