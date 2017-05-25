Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, DEBORAH GEAN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/23/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- FELONIOUS OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|
|BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OVER $5000
|
|BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROCKSMITH, SOMER NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROGLIN, CHAD LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, CHARLES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/26/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|BYERS, CHAD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/24/1960
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CAGLE, TALLEY NM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|CAPISTRAN-LUPIAN, FRANCISCO D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARHUANA FOR RESALE
|
|CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CURETON, PHILLIP LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/15/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
- MISUSE OF REGISTRATION
|
|CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/01/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ESTES, MARTHA JENNEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|FISH, MARGARET CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|FLOYD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/06/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT UNDER $1000.00
|
|FOGLE, BRUCE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/16/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
|
|FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
|
|GOODE, TALISHA IRENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
|
|GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, RAHEEM R
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDY, TERRY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLINS, EVERETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIRBY, KATHY INEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA)
|
|KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LYNN, STEPHANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NIZ-CHILEL, HERMELINDA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|OWENS, GARY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|PARSON, NIKKI H
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, ASCENSION
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/03/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BECKY LEONA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, MICHAEL EMERY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|WEAVER, ANTHONY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WELCH, KELLEY DAWNITA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILBANKS, RODNEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WIMPY, ELYSIA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|