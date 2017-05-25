 Thursday, May 25, 2017 62.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DEBORAH GEAN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/23/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FELONIOUS OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OVER $5000
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROCKSMITH, SOMER NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROGLIN, CHAD LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
BROWN, CHARLES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/26/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BYERS, CHAD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/24/1960
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
CAGLE, TALLEY NM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)


CAPISTRAN-LUPIAN, FRANCISCO D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARHUANA FOR RESALE
CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CURETON, PHILLIP LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/15/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
  • MISUSE OF REGISTRATION
CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/01/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ESTES, MARTHA JENNEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FISH, MARGARET CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FLOYD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/06/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT UNDER $1000.00
FOGLE, BRUCE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/16/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
GOODE, TALISHA IRENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, RAHEEM R
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDY, TERRY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLINS, EVERETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRBY, KATHY INEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA)
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST


LEWIS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYNN, STEPHANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
NIZ-CHILEL, HERMELINDA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
OWENS, GARY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PARSON, NIKKI H
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RODRIGUEZ, ASCENSION
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/03/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, BECKY LEONA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EMERY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WEAVER, ANTHONY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WELCH, KELLEY DAWNITA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILBANKS, RODNEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIMPY, ELYSIA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)


May 25, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 24, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 12-18

May 24, 2017

IMPROVE Act Provides $46,417,859 In Transportation Infrastructure Projects In Marion County


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, DEBORAH GEAN  3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061834  Age at Arrest: 66 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 12-18: 05-12-17 Robert Terrell Day, 25, of 7310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, ... (click for more)

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said Wednesday that the IMPROVE Act will bring over $46 million in road projects to Marion County. The total impact for Marion County is $10,015,859 ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, DEBORAH GEAN  3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061834  Age at Arrest: 66 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS --- BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY  1069 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338  Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 12-18

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 12-18: 05-12-17 Robert Terrell Day, 25, of 7310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked and open container. Alexis Dane Arterburn, 20, of 6783 Sawtooth Drive, Ooltewah arrested on a charge of underage consumption. Allen Lamar Jordan, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Life For Our Ancestors In 1890

May 26-27 is the 1890’s Day Jamboree in Ringgold. I encourage any reader to attend and enjoy that wonderful community. I love having grown up in Northwest Georgia and celebrating our veterans, including both of my grandfathers who served in WWII.  But I also want to describe how the 1890’s were for my ancestors, living here in a singularly turbulent time. Based on, among ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Governor Haslam, Please!

AN OPEN LETTER TO GOV. BILL HASLAM … Greetings to you, my friend. You know with one more year on the course we have sailed during your two terms as the leader of our state you will go down as one of the greatest governors we have ever had. It stands to reason you eye Lamar Alexander’s Senate seat, but whatever you do it will be hard to replicate your service to Tennessee and ... (click for more)

Sports

State Baseball Roundup: Blue Tornado Win 5-1, Get Shot At DII-2A Title

LEBANON, Tenn. – McCallie right-hander Jackson Mathis saved his very best performance for his swan song. Mathis, a senior who has decided not to pursue an extension of his baseball career while attending Auburn University, threw a four-hitter at Briarcrest on Wednesday night and led the Blue Tornado to a 5-1 win and into the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship game. ... (click for more)

Baylor Gets Offensive In Softball Win Over St. Benedict

MURFREESBORO – The two-time Division II defending state softball champion Baylor looks ready to challenge for another title. The Lady Red Raiders spotted St. Benedict an unearned run in the first inning, but came back strong to prevail by a 12-1 final in six innings. Wednesday’s win, Baylor’s 25 th against three losses, sets up a winners bracket final with arch-rival GPS, ... (click for more)


