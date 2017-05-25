 Thursday, May 25, 2017 76.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Men Who Passed Counterfeit Money

Thursday, May 25, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office and Charleston Police Department are asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men who passed counterfeit money at a local business.

On Thursday, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., two men entered a Dollar General store in Charleston and handed eight counterfeit $100 bills and purchased two prepaid credit cards. Investigators believe the suspects were possibly driving a white mini-van.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the men and/or location is asked to contact Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Crime Tip Line at 423 728-7336.      


May 25, 2017

Corker Advocates For Revenue-Neutral Tax Reform

May 25, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Men Who Passed Counterfeit Money

May 25, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


During a hearing on the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget request, U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, discussed the president’s tax reform plan with ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office and Charleston Police Department are asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men who passed counterfeit money at a local business. On ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, DEBORAH GEAN  3112 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061834  Age at Arrest: 66 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Corker Advocates For Revenue-Neutral Tax Reform

During a hearing on the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget request, U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, discussed the president’s tax reform plan with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and urged the White House to put forward a revenue-neutral, pro-growth proposal that does not add to the country’s deficit.  ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Men Who Passed Counterfeit Money

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office and Charleston Police Department are asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men who passed counterfeit money at a local business. On Thursday, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., two men entered a Dollar General store in Charleston and handed eight counterfeit $100 bills and purchased two prepaid credit cards. Investigators ... (click for more)

Opinion

Life For Our Ancestors In 1890

May 26-27 is the 1890’s Day Jamboree in Ringgold. I encourage any reader to attend and enjoy that wonderful community. I love having grown up in Northwest Georgia and celebrating our veterans, including both of my grandfathers who served in WWII.  But I also want to describe how the 1890’s were for my ancestors, living here in a singularly turbulent time. Based on, among ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Governor Haslam, Please!

AN OPEN LETTER TO GOV. BILL HASLAM … Greetings to you, my friend. You know with one more year on the course we have sailed during your two terms as the leader of our state you will go down as one of the greatest governors we have ever had. It stands to reason you eye Lamar Alexander’s Senate seat, but whatever you do it will be hard to replicate your service to Tennessee and ... (click for more)

Sports

McCallie Loses To Brentwood Academy 6-5 In DII-2A Title Game

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – McCallie came up just a little bit short. The Blue Tornado overcame a three-run deficit, grabbed a quick lead but the Eagles regained the upper hand and claimed the TSSAA Division II-2A state baseball championship with a 6-5 win Thursday at James Reese Jr. Field on the Middle Tennessee State University campus. Brentwood Academy is no stranger to state ... (click for more)

Henry County Eliminates Ooltewah 3-1 In Class 3A State Softball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Dashed hopes. Again. Ooltewah came up short for the second time in three years in the TSSAA Class 3A state softball tournament Thursday, dropping a 3-1 decision to Henry County that sent the Lady Owls packing for home. “We finished 33-10 and had a good year,” Lady Owls coach Jon Massey said. “A lot of people would have loved to be in Murfreesboro ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors