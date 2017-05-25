Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Men Who Passed Counterfeit Money

Thursday, May 25, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office and Charleston Police Department are asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men who passed counterfeit money at a local business.

On Thursday, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., two men entered a Dollar General store in Charleston and handed eight counterfeit $100 bills and purchased two prepaid credit cards. Investigators believe the suspects were possibly driving a white mini-van.



Anyone with information regarding the identities of the men and/or location is asked to contact Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Crime Tip Line at 423 728-7336.

