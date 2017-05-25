 Friday, May 26, 2017 55.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALL, WILLIAM JEROME 
10208 WYATTS LN APT 6 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BANKS, DEONTA D 
2208 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BLACKENSHIP, LACY FILLMORE 
10643 DOLLY POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
---
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL 
1925 WIKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.

OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE 
961 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BUSH, DESTINY ALEXANDRIA 
3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CALLOWAY, LAJESSICA WYLENE 
900 BELL VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COFFELT, WESLEY ALAN 
2448 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COLLINS, NATHAN JERRY 
1321 MAYFIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COLVIN, SHAKITA LATOYA 
4605 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
---
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE 
2219 STANDING ROCK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVENPORT, BYRON LANE 
4842 DOGWOOD VALLEY ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
---
DIDICHER, RODNEY CHARLES 
5443 CRESTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EARVIN, LATOYA SHONTAE 
2507 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
ESTES, MARTHA JENNEAN 
2316 JANE VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
FOSTER, JASON MEREDITH 
1675 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE 
4931 WOODLAWN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
---
FREEMAN, RAYMOND DOUGLAS 
NO ADDRESS , 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL 
1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HACKLER, DONNA FAYE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HALL, RAHEEM R 
4642 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637089 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARLEY, ROBERT LEE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAVEN, ASHLEY CHRISTINE 
8544 MAHAN GAP RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN 
1422 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HILLYER, BILLIE HINDMAN 
7377 FRANCIS WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS 
921 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT TO INITIATE MANUFACTOR
---
HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN 
2509 SHARRON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
---
JACKSON, HAROLD 
1514 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
---
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER 
4464 PALAMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KESLEY, TOMMY LYNN 
8188 THROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS 
270 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW 
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
---
MCFALLS, DONNIE ALLEN 
959 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCINTYRE, STEVEN DOUGLAS 
4711 HUNTER TRAIL CHATT, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MEEKS, TRAVIS SHANE 
94 64TH AVENUE PALMER, 37365 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-FELONIOUS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST-FELONIOUS
---
MELTON, JUARWAIN D 
233 CROLL COURT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 374101582 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOODY, KEVIN DOUGLAS 
1421 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSS, JACOB JEAN 
1077 LOFTEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
NUTTER, RICO ALEXANDER 
2001 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI
---
PARIS, BOBBY LEE 
7470 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
QUARLES, JOYCE JEAN 
8549 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH CHATTANOOGA, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES 
749 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO )
---
RINGER, RONNIE LEBRON 
404 TUNNEL BLVD H 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ROBERSON, ARLANDIS PETER 
4918 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112501 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 5TH
---
ROCK, HEATHER DAWN 
1329 JOHN B WARREN, 48091 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
---
RODRIGUEZ, ASCENSION 
9080 HICKORY GROVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM 
2641 LONG ST, APT. 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPT SECOND DEGREE MURDER
---
RUTH, JOHN HOWARD 
522 TURTLE CROSSING OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
SIMS, TYLER CHASE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR 
2108 MILNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SLYMAN, JERMICHAEL TAMEL 
6012 BAY SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE 
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL 
810 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SOFIELD, ROY KARL 
8206 TYNE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY 
7377 PRINCESS WAY HIXSON, 373432280 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STEEL, LAWRENCE WILLIAM 
6007 KENTUCKY STREET TALLASSEE, 37878 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
STOKER, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN 
3427 ELDER MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS 
110 MILLPORT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO 
905 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
205 WHEELER ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WALKER, CHASTON MIKEL 
4710 HWY 58 SOUTH DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
WILBANKS, RODNEY DEWAYNE 
98 PINTO LANE LOT 26 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON 
5414 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, WILLIAM JEROME
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BANKS, DEONTA D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BLACKENSHIP, LACY FILLMORE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/20/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • STALKING
BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/08/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RAPE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BUSH, DESTINY ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/27/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CALLOWAY, LAJESSICA WYLENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFELT, WESLEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COLLINS, NATHAN JERRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVENPORT, BYRON LANE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
DIDICHER, RODNEY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EARVIN, LATOYA SHONTAE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
FOSTER, JASON MEREDITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/12/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FREEMAN, RAYMOND DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
HACKLER, DONNA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARLEY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAVEN, ASHLEY CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HILLYER, BILLIE HINDMAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT TO INITIATE MANUFACTOR
HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
JACKSON, HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
KESLEY, TOMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/30/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCFALLS, DONNIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCINTYRE, STEVEN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/13/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MEEKS, TRAVIS SHANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-FELONIOUS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST-FELONIOUS
MELTON, JUARWAIN D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1000
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOODY, KEVIN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOSS, JACOB JEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/01/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
NUTTER, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VANDALISM OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI
PARIS, BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
QUARLES, JOYCE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO )
RINGER, RONNIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ROBERSON, ARLANDIS PETER
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 03/22/1943
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 5TH
ROCK, HEATHER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT SECOND DEGREE MURDER
RUTH, JOHN HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/26/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
SIMS, TYLER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLYMAN, JERMICHAEL TAMEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SOFIELD, ROY KARL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEEL, LAWRENCE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 05/10/1950
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
STOKER, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



May 25, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 25, 2017

Corker Advocates For Revenue-Neutral Tax Reform

May 25, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Men Who Passed Counterfeit Money


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BALL, WILLIAM JEROME  10208 WYATTS LN APT 6 SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

During a hearing on the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget request, U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, discussed the president’s tax reform plan with ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office and Charleston Police Department are asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men who passed counterfeit money at a local business. On ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BALL, WILLIAM JEROME  10208 WYATTS LN APT 6 SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) --- BANKS, DEONTA D  2208 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Corker Advocates For Revenue-Neutral Tax Reform

During a hearing on the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget request, U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, discussed the president’s tax reform plan with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and urged the White House to put forward a revenue-neutral, pro-growth proposal that does not add to the country’s deficit.  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Life For Our Ancestors In 1890

May 26-27 is the 1890’s Day Jamboree in Ringgold. I encourage any reader to attend and enjoy that wonderful community. I love having grown up in Northwest Georgia and celebrating our veterans, including both of my grandfathers who served in WWII.  But I also want to describe how the 1890’s were for my ancestors, living here in a singularly turbulent time. Based on, among ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Suicide Letter

Two weeks ago there were five suicides and a fatal drug overdose in the same Chattanooga community. That absolutely tears me up inside because I am assured almost every day there is a better answer. I make no secret I struggle with depression and it is real. I want others to see if I can get through the valleys to climb the mountain, they can too. I take medicine every day that ... (click for more)

Sports

D-II AA Soccer: McCallie Edges MBA, 3-2, For Soccer Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. --The last time McCallie won a state soccer title before today, - 1999 -  the Blue Tornado seniors were in diapers and couldn't spell s-o-c-c-e-r. Today, they definitely know how to spell c-h-a-m-p-i-o-n as McCallie defeated previously unbeaten MBA, 3-2, here at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex for the D-II AA state crown. MBA (13-1-1) took a 1-0 ... (click for more)

Lennex Walker Wins Four Events For CSAS In State Track

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were no team championships to celebrate in the TSSAA Girls State Track Meet here at Dean A Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium Thursday, but there were a whole bunch of individuals who came through with sterling performances and positive results to finish another season with. Perhaps the most sensational performance came from Lennex Walker, that talented ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors