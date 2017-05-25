Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, WILLIAM JEROME

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BANKS, DEONTA D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BLACKENSHIP, LACY FILLMORE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/20/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STALKING BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/08/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RAPE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BUSH, DESTINY ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/27/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CALLOWAY, LAJESSICA WYLENE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFELT, WESLEY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/13/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COLLINS, NATHAN JERRY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/05/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVENPORT, BYRON LANE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM) DIDICHER, RODNEY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/08/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EARVIN, LATOYA SHONTAE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) FOSTER, JASON MEREDITH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/12/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FREEMAN, RAYMOND DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) HACKLER, DONNA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/11/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARLEY, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAVEN, ASHLEY CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HILLYER, BILLIE HINDMAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT TO INITIATE MANUFACTOR HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED ) JACKSON, HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE) KESLEY, TOMMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/30/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCFALLS, DONNIE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/11/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCINTYRE, STEVEN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/13/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MEEKS, TRAVIS SHANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/05/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-FELONIOUS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST-FELONIOUS MELTON, JUARWAIN D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000

THEFT UNDER $1000

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/16/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOODY, KEVIN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOSS, JACOB JEAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/01/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION NUTTER, RICO ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI PARIS, BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT QUARLES, JOYCE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO ) RINGER, RONNIE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) ROBERSON, ARLANDIS PETER

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 03/22/1943

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 5TH ROCK, HEATHER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT SECOND DEGREE MURDER RUTH, JOHN HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/26/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC SIMS, TYLER CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLYMAN, JERMICHAEL TAMEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SOFIELD, ROY KARL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/15/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEEL, LAWRENCE WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 05/10/1950

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE STOKER, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)