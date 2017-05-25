Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BALL, WILLIAM JEROME
10208 WYATTS LN APT 6 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BANKS, DEONTA D
2208 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BLACKENSHIP, LACY FILLMORE
10643 DOLLY POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
---
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
1925 WIKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.
OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE
961 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BUSH, DESTINY ALEXANDRIA
3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CALLOWAY, LAJESSICA WYLENE
900 BELL VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COFFELT, WESLEY ALAN
2448 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COLLINS, NATHAN JERRY
1321 MAYFIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COLVIN, SHAKITA LATOYA
4605 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
---
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
2219 STANDING ROCK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVENPORT, BYRON LANE
4842 DOGWOOD VALLEY ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
---
DIDICHER, RODNEY CHARLES
5443 CRESTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EARVIN, LATOYA SHONTAE
2507 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
ESTES, MARTHA JENNEAN
2316 JANE VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
FOSTER, JASON MEREDITH
1675 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
4931 WOODLAWN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
---
FREEMAN, RAYMOND DOUGLAS
NO ADDRESS ,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL
1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HACKLER, DONNA FAYE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HALL, RAHEEM R
4642 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637089
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARLEY, ROBERT LEE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAVEN, ASHLEY CHRISTINE
8544 MAHAN GAP RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
1422 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HILLYER, BILLIE HINDMAN
7377 FRANCIS WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
921 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT TO INITIATE MANUFACTOR
---
HOWARD, JAMES BENJAMIN
2509 SHARRON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
---
JACKSON, HAROLD
1514 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
---
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
4464 PALAMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KESLEY, TOMMY LYNN
8188 THROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LYKES, CLIFORD LEWIS
270 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
---
MCFALLS, DONNIE ALLEN
959 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCINTYRE, STEVEN DOUGLAS
4711 HUNTER TRAIL CHATT, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MEEKS, TRAVIS SHANE
94 64TH AVENUE PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-FELONIOUS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST-FELONIOUS
---
MELTON, JUARWAIN D
233 CROLL COURT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 374101582
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOODY, KEVIN DOUGLAS
1421 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSS, JACOB JEAN
1077 LOFTEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
NUTTER, RICO ALEXANDER
2001 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI
---
PARIS, BOBBY LEE
7470 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
QUARLES, JOYCE JEAN
8549 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH CHATTANOOGA, 37322
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES
749 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO )
---
RINGER, RONNIE LEBRON
404 TUNNEL BLVD H 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ROBERSON, ARLANDIS PETER
4918 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112501
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 5TH
---
ROCK, HEATHER DAWN
1329 JOHN B WARREN, 48091
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
---
RODRIGUEZ, ASCENSION
9080 HICKORY GROVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM
2641 LONG ST, APT. 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPT SECOND DEGREE MURDER
---
RUTH, JOHN HOWARD
522 TURTLE CROSSING OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
SIMS, TYLER CHASE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
2108 MILNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SLYMAN, JERMICHAEL TAMEL
6012 BAY SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL
810 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SOFIELD, ROY KARL
8206 TYNE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
7377 PRINCESS WAY HIXSON, 373432280
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STEEL, LAWRENCE WILLIAM
6007 KENTUCKY STREET TALLASSEE, 37878
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
STOKER, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
3427 ELDER MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS
110 MILLPORT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO
905 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
205 WHEELER ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30738
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WALKER, CHASTON MIKEL
4710 HWY 58 SOUTH DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
WILBANKS, RODNEY DEWAYNE
98 PINTO LANE LOT 26 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
5414 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
