East Ridge Council Studying Restrictions On ATVs; City Forms Housing Re-Development Authority

Friday, May 26, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The East Ridge City Council is studying an ordinance drafted by City Attorney Mark Litchford to address issues involving property in a residential neighborhood around John Ross Road, where an ATV track has been built. At the past two council meetings, people living in close proximity to the two-acre lot complained to the council that noise and dust created by almost non-stop use of the track prevented them from enjoying their own yards.

At the meeting Thursday night, the owner of the property, Robert Parks, brought photographs to show the condition of the property adjacent to his that is owned by those people who were complaining.

The photos showed a dilapidated storage shed and an old boat and bus parked along with assorted trash in tall weeds. He said that codes enforcement officer Kenny Custer has been helping him to address those issues during the past two weeks. He also disputed the claims that the four wheelers were used constantly.

The proposed ordinance hopes to strike a balance, said Mr. Litchford, between the owner of the track and the neighbors, by regulating the operation of recreational vehicles in the city of East Ridge. The first draft specifies that use of four wheelers would be permitted. It suggests that hours be limited to 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. and bans the use on Sundays and federal holidays. RVs must stay a minimum of 50 feet away from the property lines, the riders must have proof of ownership, restrictions on public roads and parks are guided by state and federal law, there can be no alterations to mufflers and noise cannot exceed 88 decibels as measured from the property line with a sound meter. Only two vehicles would be allowed to be used at the same time, and dust would have to be controlled by spraying down the track.

The time limits and a ban on all holidays and Sundays was a topic that the council discussed and considered altering. This document was to be considered as a foundational starting point and will be taken up at a future meeting when changes can be made before it is passed, said City Manager Scott Miller.

The council has agreed to the creation of a housing re-development authority, which will give the city the ability to condemn buildings in order to clear blight. It is intended for repeat offenders who fail to maintain their property. It provides another tool to help revitalize Ringgold Road, said Mayor Brent Lambert. The board will have to work in concert with the city council, which will be the source of its money, said the mayor. The board will work with the city’s existing staff, requiring no new employees.

This board that consists of members appointed by the mayor for staggering terms will be made up of Darwin Branham with a five-year term, Eddie Phillips for a four-year term, Ruth Braly for three years, Earl Wilson for a two-year term and Curtis Adams, who will serve on the board for one year. Their first meeting will be organizational in nature.

The timeline for the Exit One interchange project should be bid out in July with construction starting in August, said City Manager Miller. He thanked ex-councilman and current state representative Marc Gravitt for helping to get an additional $500,000 for the project. Now, he said TDOT will be providing $1.5 million for the construction. During the work it will be inconvenient, said the mayor, but when finished it will improve access to Jordan Crossing and remove hazardous merging that occurs now from Ringgold Road onto I-75.

The council authorized the issuance of a capital outlay note in an amount not to exceed $750,000 for the streetscape work planned for the entrance into Jordan Crossing where Bass Pro Shop is located. The landscaping will include sidewalks on both sides of the road, 120 trees and irrigation along with 36 streetlights.

A license agreement was approved with Adventure Guild, LLC to build a ropes course and zip line at Camp Jordan Park. This is the same company that built and which operates the ropes course at Ruby Falls. "We’re trying to create activities in the park so that people will stay there all day," said Stump Martin, director of parks and recreation. The city will receive 10 percent of gross revenue that is generated.

The council voted to apply for three grants with no match required from the city. The Petsmart Charities Intake Diversion Grant Program would provide $5,000 to assist with funding veterinary visits and vaccinations for animals at the East Ridge Animal Shelter. The 2017 Building Better Communities Grant from American Water Charitable Foundation, if received, could provide up to $150,000 for a nature trail, boardwalk and related educational opportunities at Camp Jordan Park. East Ridge could receive up to $25,000 from the Bark for our Park Grant from PetSafe. This would be used for construction of and equipping a new dog park for the city.

Two citizens came before the council to ask about the status of CARTA bus service in East Ridge. Mayor Lambert responded that a public meeting was held where community input was collected. A report has been created by CARTA using that information. At a meeting planned for July 13 at 5:30 p.m. before the council’s work session, a presentation of that report will be made to the council and to the public.

Mayor Lambert announced that the city’s annual Memorial Day service will take place Monday at 1 p.m. in front of the playground at Pioneer Park.

Two churches in East Ridge are stepping in where there is a need. Resident Laura Mathis told the council that the East Ridge United Methodist Church provides boxes of food for those who need it on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ascension at 720 S. Germantown Road has a small food pantry.