Chattanooga Man Who Drove Car Toward Officer Now Facing Federal Gun Charge

Friday, May 26, 2017

A Chattanooga man who drove a car toward a city police officer last year is now facing federal charges.

Andre Shaune "Hollywood" Grier, who has a lengthy criminal record, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the incident in March 2016, police went to the parking lot of Food City on Highway 58 on reports of four children abandoned inside a vehicle.

Officers found Grier with the unrestrained children. He began to back the silver Mazda out of a parking space and accelerated toward an officer before driving off. He was arrested that same day.

Grier in 2008 was among those arrested in a roundup of gang members.

He has faced a variety of drug, driving and assault charges.