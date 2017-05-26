Man Who Pointed Gun At Trooper Facing Federal Drug, Gun Charges; Feds Seek $480,000 In Drug Proceeds From Woods

Friday, May 26, 2017

Federal authorities have arrested 34-year-old Jeremy Lee Woods on drug and gun charges.

He was indicted by a federal Grand Jury for selling large amounts of meth and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The indictment says the government is seeking at least $480,000 in forfeitures from Woods based on the proceeds of the sale of illegal drugs.

Woods, of 418 Thompson St., was arrested on Saturday on state charges of aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of theft of property.

Woods pointed a gun at a state trooper during the incident, police said.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle at Highway 41 and Wilcox Road. The trooper said the motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The motorcycle turned onto Wilcox and then had "a minor crash" with the trooper's vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Woods, jumped off the motorcycle and dropped a handgun on the pavement. The trooper gave chase and caught up with Woods, who pulled a second handgun from his backpack.

Police said at first he held it to his head, then he pointed it at the trooper. The trooper responded by firing twice at Woods as he fled into nearby woods.

He was located about three hours later.

Police said the 2007 motorcycle had been stolen in Chattanooga on Sept. 11, 2016.

The handgun that was dropped on the pavement was also stolen.

Authorities said Woods has over six felony convictions.