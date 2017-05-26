 Friday, May 26, 2017 82.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Register Of Deeds Releases New Title Search Software Named Quick Search

Friday, May 26, 2017

Hamilton County Tennessee Register of Deeds, Pam Hurst created the software rules and Programmer, Bobby Deberry developed the new Quick Search software. It was released on Tuesday. The training session was held on the release date in the Hamilton County Commission Room. 160 attorneys, title examiners, surveyors, and government representatives attended.

Quick Search is an easy way to integrate sales from the Hamilton County Assessor with data from the Register’s Remote Access System, accelerating the real property title search process to create a chain of title. By generating a Quick Search Report, every chain of title and all names for those specific dates are searched simultaneously, to produce an organized list of documents related to the grantees of each sale. Quick Search is unique in its time-saving features, such as its ability to search chains of title and associated names simultaneously. Another example is that every deed in the chain of title can also be printed together, in one print job.

Register Hurst said, “Chattanooga is a hotbed for innovation, and that includes innovation in county government. Our office uses ideas and technology to help the legal community work faster and more efficiently. We can help Register’s Office customers more easily. This is original software and if it is proven to be popular, maybe it will be a future tool to help in all Registers’ Offices in Tennessee. One surveyor spoke to me after the meeting and mentioned that Quick Search will save him a couple hours of work each day!”

Quick Search is just one of the search tools used in the Hamilton County Tennessee Register’s Office remote access software. Remote Access applications may be found at www.hamiltontn.gov/register. The charge for the monthly fee is $50, which includes free copies within the application.

Pam Hurst has been the Register of Deeds in Hamilton County for 23 years. She worked in the title business for 10 years, prior to being elected Register.


The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted Clayton Michael Brock on a charge of selling heroin. The indictment cites an incident on April 22. Brock, 24, of 1925 Wilkes Ave., Soddy Daisy, is facing three heroin-selling counts, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted Dwight Effrem Roper for attempted second-degree murder. The indictment says he tried to kill Veronica Bradford in an incident on March 22. He was also indicted for taking property valued between $1,000 and $2,500 from Christy Meeks on March 22. Roper, 58, is a resident of 2641 Long St. (click for more)

I saw in the news today where U.S. senators were investigating and scrutinizing an Army "debacle," which has already spent $6 billion on a communications system developed by a defense contractor (WIN-T) that is virtually ineffective in use.   This is on top of a recent Navy scandal (Fat Leonard Scandal) where several current and former Navy admirals were sentenced to prison ... (click for more)

Two weeks ago there were five suicides and a fatal drug overdose in the same Chattanooga community. That absolutely tears me up inside because I am assured almost every day there is a better answer. I make no secret I struggle with depression and it is real. I want others to see if I can get through the valleys to climb the mountain, they can too. I take medicine every day that ... (click for more)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.  – The Meigs County Lady Tigers aren’t used to having to come from behind, but that was the case here at the Starplex Field No. 4 Friday morning. The defending Class A state champs had dropped a tough 2-1 loss to Forrest in the winners bracket semifinal on Thursday, but the Lady Tigers came back later that day with a 7-1 victory over Jackson Christian. ... (click for more)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were no team championships to celebrate in the TSSAA Girls State Track Meet here at Dean A Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium Thursday, but there were a whole bunch of individuals who came through with sterling performances and positive results to finish another season with. Perhaps the most sensational performance came from Lennex Walker, that talented ... (click for more)


