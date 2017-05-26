Hamilton County Register Of Deeds Releases New Title Search Software Named Quick Search

Friday, May 26, 2017

Hamilton County Tennessee Register of Deeds, Pam Hurst created the software rules and Programmer, Bobby Deberry developed the new Quick Search software. It was released on Tuesday. The training session was held on the release date in the Hamilton County Commission Room. 160 attorneys, title examiners, surveyors, and government representatives attended.

Quick Search is an easy way to integrate sales from the Hamilton County Assessor with data from the Register’s Remote Access System, accelerating the real property title search process to create a chain of title. By generating a Quick Search Report, every chain of title and all names for those specific dates are searched simultaneously, to produce an organized list of documents related to the grantees of each sale. Quick Search is unique in its time-saving features, such as its ability to search chains of title and associated names simultaneously. Another example is that every deed in the chain of title can also be printed together, in one print job.

Register Hurst said, “Chattanooga is a hotbed for innovation, and that includes innovation in county government. Our office uses ideas and technology to help the legal community work faster and more efficiently. We can help Register’s Office customers more easily. This is original software and if it is proven to be popular, maybe it will be a future tool to help in all Registers’ Offices in Tennessee. One surveyor spoke to me after the meeting and mentioned that Quick Search will save him a couple hours of work each day!”

Quick Search is just one of the search tools used in the Hamilton County Tennessee Register’s Office remote access software. Remote Access applications may be found at www.hamiltontn.gov/register. The charge for the monthly fee is $50, which includes free copies within the application.

Pam Hurst has been the Register of Deeds in Hamilton County for 23 years. She worked in the title business for 10 years, prior to being elected Register.