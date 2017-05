Friday, May 26, 2017

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted Dwight Effrem Roper for attempted second-degree murder.

The indictment says he tried to kill Veronica Bradford in an incident on March 22.

He was also indicted for taking property valued between $1,000 and $2,500 from Christy Meeks on March 22.

Roper, 58, is a resident of 2641 Long St.