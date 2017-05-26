 Friday, May 26, 2017 74.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


County Clerk Remits Over $1 Million In Excess Fees To County Government

Friday, May 26, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Friday that in 2016 the Clerk’s office remitted over one million dollars in excess fees to County General Government.

Mr. Knowles said, “The $1,447,600 remittance last year brought the total excess turned over to the general government since 2013 to $5,576,220.

Much of this more than five million dollars was earned through additional work the office provides through projects for the Tennessee Departments of Revenue, the Tennessee’s Department of Safety, and the City of Chattanooga.

“It’s a pleasure taking on added responsibilities to help busy Hamilton County taxpayers. These projects include making Chattanooga’s $5 sticker available when motorists renew a State vehicle registration, printing duplicate vehicle titles on demand, renewing a State driver’s license at the Courthouse office, and processing large fleet orders for the transportation industry. Each of these functions is extra an dimension of service provided taxpayers.

“I commend my dedicated office team for the diligent work they do throughout the year serving citizens so efficiently.”


May 26, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

May 26, 2017

County Clerk Remits Over $1 Million In Excess Fees To County Government

May 26, 2017

Clayton Brock Indicted For Selling Heroin


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Friday that in 2016 the Clerk’s office remitted over one million dollars in excess fees to County General Government. Mr. Knowles said, “The $1,447,600 ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted Clayton Michael Brock on a charge of selling heroin. The indictment cites an incident on April 22. Brock, 24, of 1925 Wilkes Ave., Soddy Daisy, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. Honoring Johnny O’Neal & Alfred Cantrell Retirements and YFD Presentation on New Tyner Playground By Lurone “Coach” Jennings V. Ordinances – Final Reading : ... (click for more)

County Clerk Remits Over $1 Million In Excess Fees To County Government

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Friday that in 2016 the Clerk’s office remitted over one million dollars in excess fees to County General Government. Mr. Knowles said, “The $1,447,600 remittance last year brought the total excess turned over to the general government since 2013 to $5,576,220. Much of this more than five million dollars was earned through additional work ... (click for more)

Opinion

Scrutinizing Defense And Other Public Spending Is Right Thing To Do

I saw in the news today where U.S. senators were investigating and scrutinizing an Army "debacle," which has already spent $6 billion on a communications system developed by a defense contractor (WIN-T) that is virtually ineffective in use.   This is on top of a recent Navy scandal (Fat Leonard Scandal) where several current and former Navy admirals were sentenced to prison ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Suicide Letter

Two weeks ago there were five suicides and a fatal drug overdose in the same Chattanooga community. That absolutely tears me up inside because I am assured almost every day there is a better answer. I make no secret I struggle with depression and it is real. I want others to see if I can get through the valleys to climb the mountain, they can too. I take medicine every day that ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor Beats GPS Again For D-II State Softball Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Winning state championships in softball never gets old for Baylor coach Kelli Smith. They are all special and some more than others, but the latest that Baylor captured here at Starplex Field No. 3 Friday night might rank as one of Smith’s favorite. As you already know, the competition came down between the Lady Red Raiders and the GPS Bruisers. These ... (click for more)

Meigs Co. Stays Alive With 8-2 Win Over Summertown

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.  – The Meigs County Lady Tigers aren’t used to having to come from behind, but that was the case here at the Starplex Field No. 4 Friday morning. The defending Class A state champs had dropped a tough 2-1 loss to Forrest in the winners bracket semifinal on Thursday, but the Lady Tigers came back later that day with a 7-1 victory over Jackson Christian. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors