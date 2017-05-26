County Clerk Remits Over $1 Million In Excess Fees To County Government

Friday, May 26, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Friday that in 2016 the Clerk’s office remitted over one million dollars in excess fees to County General Government.

Mr. Knowles said, “The $1,447,600 remittance last year brought the total excess turned over to the general government since 2013 to $5,576,220. Much of this more than five million dollars was earned through additional work the office provides through projects for the Tennessee Departments of Revenue, the Tennessee’s Department of Safety, and the City of Chattanooga.

“It’s a pleasure taking on added responsibilities to help busy Hamilton County taxpayers. These projects include making Chattanooga’s $5 sticker available when motorists renew a State vehicle registration, printing duplicate vehicle titles on demand, renewing a State driver’s license at the Courthouse office, and processing large fleet orders for the transportation industry. Each of these functions is extra an dimension of service provided taxpayers.

“I commend my dedicated office team for the diligent work they do throughout the year serving citizens so efficiently.”