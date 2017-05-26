Dionne Upton Named New Principal At Woodmore Elementary School

Friday, May 26, 2017

Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced Friday the appointment of Dionne Upton to serve as principal at Woodmore Elementary School.

Ms. Upton has 21 years of experience as a teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal. Along with her various educational experiences, she has also participated in the Leadership Fellows Program and Principal Leadership Academy. Upon receiving the appointment, Ms. Upton said, “I look forward to working with the students, parents, staff and community to continue the great work that has taken place at Woodmore Elementary.”



“Ms. Upton has made great contributions in our district and we are confident that she will move Woodmore Elementary forward in a very positive direction,” said Dr. Kelly.

