Friday, May 26, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.

Honoring Johnny O’Neal & Alfred Cantrell Retirements

and YFD Presentation on New Tyner Playground

By Lurone “Coach” Jennings



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



FINANCE



a. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usual

and ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, and

September 2017, pending the adoption of the 2017-2018 annual budget.

YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Sections 26-25and 26-26 to amend the Code and establish the event fees for the Youth and FamilyDevelopment Facilities.VI. Ordinances – First Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,Section 21-151, Municipal Administrative Hearing Officer.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, relative tocharges for disposal of sewage.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease of State Owned Property withthe State of Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for a public greenwaywalking trail along the South Chickamauga Creek on a portion of Parcel No.138A-A-014 at 4005 Cromwell Road, for a term of forty (40) years with rent monieswaived due to the public purpose restrictions.b. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of $351,470.50 from Hamilton County as theCity’s portion from the 2017 Real Property Back Tax Sale; with $340,283.12 beingapplied as the City’s Portion; $5,420.08 being applied to City Attorney fees; and$5,767.30 being applied to City Treasurer costs. (Added by permission ofVice-Chairman Smith)VIII. Departmental Reports : (None)IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 6, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,Section 21-151, Municipal Administrative Hearing Officer.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, relative tocharges for disposal of sewage.6. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 4/18/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. 2017-065 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment. An ordinance closing and abandoningan approximate one hundred twenty-five feet portion of the right-of-way of the 200block of West 27th Street, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certainconditions. (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 7)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept public art grants fromthe Benwood Foundation and the Lyndhurst Foundation, each for theRiverwalk-Wheeland Foundry Trailhead Project, and to authorize the execution of thegrant agreements, in the amount of $212,500.00.b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept public art grants fromthe Benwood Foundation and the Lyndhurst Foundation, each for the Riverwalk I-24Underpass Project, and to authorize the execution of the grant agreements, in theamount of $125,000.00.c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to accept funds from the Benwood Foundation in theamount of $500,000.00 for Miller Park construction and $1,000,000.00 for PattenParkway construction, for a total grant amount of $1,500,000.00.d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into a partnership agreement with RiverCityCompany for a period of two (2) years, and for the purpose of accepting donations upto $7,500,000.00 for the Miller Park Project.FINANCEe. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to process an Arbitrage RebateInstallment Payment to the U.S. Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, for the tenthyear rebate computation period of April 17, 2007 through April 17, 2017, inaccordance with a review and calculations by Arbitrage Compliance Specialist, Inc.relating to the Chattanooga Lease Rental Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2007, tobe paid on or before June 16, 2017, in the amount of $269,555.57.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Ty Armour, as a special police officer(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to dospecial duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Jacobs EngineeringGroup, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-10-004-101, East Brainerd Pump StationUpgrade and Collection System Rehab, a Consent Decree Project, for an increasedamount of $84,534.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $2,544,361.17.(Consent Decree) (Districts 4 & 6)h. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. R-14-011-201, Miller Park &District Connectivity Improvements - Phase 1, to Thomas Brothers ConstructionCompany of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $7,637,413.33, with a contingency amountof $763,740.00, for an amount not to exceed $8,401,153.33. (Districts 7 & 8)i. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1, Spackman Mossop Michaels (SMM)and Eskew+Dumez+Ripple (EDR), for professional services relative to Contract No.R-14-011-101, Miller Park District and Connectivity Improvements, for an increasedamount of $250,918.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $944,618.00.(Districts 7 & 8)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toimplement a product repurposing and reuse program to reduce disposal cost ofmaterials received at the Household Hazardous Waste facility, Residential RefuseCollection Centers, and Recycling Convenience Centers.Transportationk. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation torenew the Services Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and Sensys America,Inc. for the Traffic Infraction Detection and Enforcement Program, for an amountdescribed in the letter agreement included herein.8. Departmental Reports:a. Transportation.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 13, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.