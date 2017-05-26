Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
Honoring Johnny O’Neal & Alfred Cantrell Retirements
and YFD Presentation on New Tyner Playground
By Lurone “Coach” Jennings
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
FINANCE
a. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usual
and ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, and
September 2017, pending the adoption of the 2017-2018 annual budget.
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Sections 26-25
and 26-26 to amend the Code and establish the event fees for the Youth and Family
Development Facilities.
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
LEGAL
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,
Section 21-151, Municipal Administrative Hearing Officer.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, relative to
charges for disposal of sewage.
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease of State Owned Property with
the State of Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for a public greenway
walking trail along the South Chickamauga Creek on a portion of Parcel No.
138A-A-014 at 4005 Cromwell Road, for a term of forty (40) years with rent monies
waived due to the public purpose restrictions.
b. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of $351,470.50 from Hamilton County as the
City’s portion from the 2017 Real Property Back Tax Sale; with $340,283.12 being
applied as the City’s Portion; $5,420.08 being applied to City Attorney fees; and
$5,767.30 being applied to City Treasurer costs. (Added by permission of
Vice-Chairman Smith)
VIII. Departmental Reports : (None)
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
LEGAL
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,
Section 21-151, Municipal Administrative Hearing Officer.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, relative to
charges for disposal of sewage.
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 4/18/2017)
2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
b. 2017-065 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment. An ordinance closing and abandoning
an approximate one hundred twenty-five feet portion of the right-of-way of the 200
block of West 27th Street, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain
conditions. (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 7)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept public art grants from
the Benwood Foundation and the Lyndhurst Foundation, each for the
Riverwalk-Wheeland Foundry Trailhead Project, and to authorize the execution of the
grant agreements, in the amount of $212,500.00.
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept public art grants from
the Benwood Foundation and the Lyndhurst Foundation, each for the Riverwalk I-24
Underpass Project, and to authorize the execution of the grant agreements, in the
amount of $125,000.00.
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to accept funds from the Benwood Foundation in the
amount of $500,000.00 for Miller Park construction and $1,000,000.00 for Patten
Parkway construction, for a total grant amount of $1,500,000.00.
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into a partnership agreement with RiverCity
Company for a period of two (2) years, and for the purpose of accepting donations up
to $7,500,000.00 for the Miller Park Project.
FINANCE
e. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to process an Arbitrage Rebate
Installment Payment to the U.S. Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, for the tenth
year rebate computation period of April 17, 2007 through April 17, 2017, in
accordance with a review and calculations by Arbitrage Compliance Specialist, Inc.
relating to the Chattanooga Lease Rental Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2007, to
be paid on or before June 16, 2017, in the amount of $269,555.57.
HUMAN RESOURCES
f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Ty Armour, as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do
special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Jacobs Engineering
Group, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-10-004-101, East Brainerd Pump Station
Upgrade and Collection System Rehab, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased
amount of $84,534.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $2,544,361.17.
(Consent Decree) (Districts 4 & 6)
h. A resolution authorizing the award of Contract No. R-14-011-201, Miller Park &
District Connectivity Improvements - Phase 1, to Thomas Brothers Construction
Company of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $7,637,413.33, with a contingency amount
of $763,740.00, for an amount not to exceed $8,401,153.33. (Districts 7 & 8)
i. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1, Spackman Mossop Michaels (SMM)
and Eskew+Dumez+Ripple (EDR), for professional services relative to Contract No.
R-14-011-101, Miller Park District and Connectivity Improvements, for an increased
amount of $250,918.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $944,618.00.
(Districts 7 & 8)
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
implement a product repurposing and reuse program to reduce disposal cost of
materials received at the Household Hazardous Waste facility, Residential Refuse
Collection Centers, and Recycling Convenience Centers.
Transportation
k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
renew the Services Agreement between the City of Chattanooga and Sensys America,
Inc. for the Traffic Infraction Detection and Enforcement Program, for an amount
described in the letter agreement included herein.
8. Departmental Reports:
a. Transportation.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.