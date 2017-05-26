Reworked Miller Park, Connections To Cost Up To $8.4 Million

Friday, May 26, 2017

A reworked Miller Park with improved connections to Patten Parkway and MLK Boulevard will cost $7.6 million. With contingencies, the price tag is tabbed at $8.4 million.

The city only had two bidders on the major downtown project.

Thomas Brothers Construction had the low bid of $7,637,413. Dillard Construction was just behind at $7,768,113.

The city lists the "total project cost" at $8,401,153.33.

The city's portion is $4.1 million with the remainder from private sources.

The City Council earlier voted to pay New Orleans firms Spackman, Mossop and Michaels and Eskew + Dumez + Ripple $693,700 to draw up the plans. About half of that came from private sources.

The council is set to vote on the contract on June 6.

The park opened in 1976 with a sunken design that is no longer in vogue. The fountain and pool, that was difficult to maintain, will be taken out and the center of the park will be raised. There will be a large grassy area, an amphitheater along 10th Street and two pavilions.

The planners described the project (Some elements have changed since this was written):

The reimagined Miller Park District seamlessly connects key areas of Chattanooga’s Innovation District to form a family of public spaces. In addition to renovating Miller Park itself, Eskew+Dumez+Ripple worked with Spackman Mossop Michaels to redesign Patten Parkway, Miller Plaza and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The renovation began with an intensive community engagement process. From the project’s inception, both firms held multiple workshops, community meetings and met with major stakeholders and users of the space. Community members participated in public forums, discussions, and presentations, which generated feedback that directly influenced the final product.

Miller Park’s transformation involved rerouting streets, increasing foot traffic lanes and creating more natural transitions for local pedestrians and cyclists.

Eskew+Dumez+Ripple also planned the placement and design of the café and stage pavilions. Both pavilions were built on the edges of the site, allowing for easy viewing and access to park’s lush, expansive central space. Café pavilion includes space for public restrooms, a small café, as well as both indoor and outdoor seating. Stage pavilion includes public restrooms, a rentable gathering space and a versatile outdoor stage.

Without community involvement, a project of this magnitude becomes just another development, one that lacks purpose and beauty. Listening to local needs and concerns played a crucial role in creating a more inhabitable, cohesive downtown Chattanooga.

