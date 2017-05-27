Eppard, 32, Charged With Aggravated Statutory Rape After 17-Year-Old He Was Living With Has Baby

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Police have charged 32-year-old Anthony John Eppard with aggravated statutory rape after the 17-year-old girl he was living with had a baby.

Officers were called to a civil dispute on Hillsview Drive on March 8. It was then found that the girl was living at the residence.

She could not supply the name of next of kin or a legal guardian.

The girl was placed in state custody, and it was discovered that she was pregnant. At the time she would not disclose the name of the father.

Police said it was learned that Eppard had been living at the residence.

After the girl had a child on May 4, she listed Eppard as the father.

Police said it was found through the investigation that Eppard was engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who was over 10 years younger than himself.

Eppard listed his address as 338 Branch Dr.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on June 13.