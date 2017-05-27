Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, May 27, 2017 73.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

AKKAWI, VALERIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/04/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000
  • DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHASTAIN, JOSEPH RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/09/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CIFUENTES, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DALE, JOHN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DANIEL, NATASHA UNAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

ELLISON, ROBERT LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EPPARD, ANTHONY JOHN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
FIELDS, LELWIN DURRELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPOPRT)
HALE, ALAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, STEPHEN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HEBERT, WARREN LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/04/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUGHES, DAVEL A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JAMES, SHARON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, DWAYNE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JONES, MERCED LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KENDRICK, ANDRE JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEYES, DON RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANIER, STARLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWSON, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEWIS, RONNIE DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MARTIN, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLENDON, TYNEISHA SHAKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCORMICK, CHRISTINA N
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCDONALD, KENDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

NASH, COLIN BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OTT, FELICIA FAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PORTER, ALEXANDER V
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REARDEN, SAVANAH ELLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REID, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ROBERTS, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROGERS, ISAAC EVAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

SMITH, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/09/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SPENCE, LANGSTON HUGHLEY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/01/1949
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLINS, SHANE RAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TALLEY, COREY SHERMELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • STALKING
TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TUTTLE, ROSS ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WORTMAN, MICHAEL S
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



