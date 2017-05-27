Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKKAWI, VALERIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/04/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000
- DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHASTAIN, JOSEPH RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/09/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CIFUENTES, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DALE, JOHN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DANIEL, NATASHA UNAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ELLISON, ROBERT LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|EPPARD, ANTHONY JOHN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|
|EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
|
|FIELDS, LELWIN DURRELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPOPRT)
|
|HALE, ALAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDEN, STEPHEN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HEBERT, WARREN LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
|
|HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/04/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
|
|HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HUGHES, DAVEL A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JAMES, SHARON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, DWAYNE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JONES, MERCED LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KENDRICK, ANDRE JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEYES, DON RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LANIER, STARLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAWSON, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, RONNIE DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MARTIN, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
|
|MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLENDON, TYNEISHA SHAKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCORMICK, CHRISTINA N
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCDONALD, KENDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|NASH, COLIN BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OTT, FELICIA FAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PORTER, ALEXANDER V
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REARDEN, SAVANAH ELLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REID, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|ROBERTS, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROGERS, ISAAC EVAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|SMITH, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/09/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SPENCE, LANGSTON HUGHLEY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/01/1949
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SULLINS, SHANE RAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TALLEY, COREY SHERMELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- STALKING
|
|TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|TUTTLE, ROSS ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|WORTMAN, MICHAEL S
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|