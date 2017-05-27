Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKKAWI, VALERIE ELAINE

6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

1144 SHOREWOOD LANDE CARYVILLE, 37714

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

---

ARMOUR, SHALYA MONIQUE

5001 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY

1333 TOWNE HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BILLUPS, JOHN WILLIAM

814 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE

11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BURKE, WILLIAM RODNEY

101 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5

---

CHASTAIN, JOSEPH RUSSELL

24 NOEL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CIFUENTES, FERNANDO

1008 MOORE ST ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

COFFMAN, CRYSTAL GAIL

137 CHAMPION POINT KNOXVILLE, 37923

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $10,000)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1,000)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1,000)

---

CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD

3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DALE, JOHN SCOTT

150 CARROLL LANE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ELLISON, ROBERT LESLIE

6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EPPARD, ANTHONY JOHN

338 BRANCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

---

EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

8880 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)

---

FIELDS, LELWIN DURRELL

3904 Bryant St Chattanooga, 374061612

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPOPRT)

---

GOFF, JOSHUA STEPHEN

785 WINDING HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HALE, ALAN KEITH

12361 NEE CEE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARDEN, STEPHEN BLAKE

6125 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

HEBERT, WARREN LEE

7976 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD9593 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY---HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN831 LOVELADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS---HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE5367 MATTHEWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE1213 PEACHTREE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)---HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL3609 SALES DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HUGHES, DAVEL A290 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JAMES, SHARON MARIE7417 DAVIS MILL CIRCLE HARRISON, 373414950Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JONES, CRISTIAN MICHAEL4523 S 23RD ST APT 5 OMAHA, 68107Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, MERCED LEIGH621 MEMORIAL DRIVE #1502 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KENDRICK, ANDRE JERMAINE5000 FLORDIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR2904 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071403Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LANIER, STARLA MARIE8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE #38 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LAWSON, DAVID CHRISTOPHER4718 CURTIS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEWIS, RONNIE DENZEL3703 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MARTIN, JOHN HENRY5021 RENEZENT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga State PoliceDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD---MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN5346 #5 RINGGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCORMICK, CHRISTINA N5509 KENYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374162417Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCDONALD, KENDRA NICOLE1711 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORYPO BOX 2024 JASPER, 373472024Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN170 MAPLE WAY RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---NASH, COLIN BLAIR1920 GUNBARRELL ROAD 604 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHTSHATOROYAL EAST APT 185 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OTT, FELICIA FAY87 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---PORTER, ALEXANDER V4862 EAST CIRCLE DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---REARDEN, SAVANAH ELLEN1611 STARBOARD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---REID, ROBERT MICHAEL612 HIDDEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATION---ROGERS, ISAAC EVAN519 HURRICANE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---RUSSO, BRITNEY NICOLE11626 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLESHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---SMITH, ERIK MICHAEL20 MASON DRIVE #209 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SPENCE, LANGSTON HUGHLEY4512 TRICA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SULLINS, SHANE RAY969 MAIN STREET KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TALLEY, COREY SHERMELL5016 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTALKING---TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDRO2616 HOPE VALLEY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN5215 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)THEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---TUTTLE, ROSS ELLIOTT706 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37319Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---WATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE1703 PARKWAY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthoritySIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANACRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARREST---WORTMAN, MICHAEL S224 LAYNE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---YEARBY, JEKIEVEA MONCHELL4518 HIXSON PIKE APT F2 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

AKKAWI, VALERIE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/04/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/29/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION BEND, HUBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHASTAIN, JOSEPH RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/09/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CIFUENTES, FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/05/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DALE, JOHN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DANIEL, NATASHA UNAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

ELLISON, ROBERT LESLIE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EPPARD, ANTHONY JOHN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH) FIELDS, LELWIN DURRELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/30/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPOPRT) HALE, ALAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/08/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, STEPHEN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HEBERT, WARREN LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/21/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/04/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING) HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUGHES, DAVEL A

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JAMES, SHARON MARIE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, DWAYNE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/16/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JONES, MERCED LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KENDRICK, ANDRE JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEYES, DON RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/04/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/26/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANIER, STARLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAWSON, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/23/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEWIS, RONNIE DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MARTIN, JOHN HENRY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/29/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/11/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLENDON, TYNEISHA SHAKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCORMICK, CHRISTINA N

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCDONALD, KENDRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

NASH, COLIN BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTT, FELICIA FAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PORTER, ALEXANDER V

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REARDEN, SAVANAH ELLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REID, ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION ROBERTS, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROGERS, ISAAC EVAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000