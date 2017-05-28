 Sunday, May 28, 2017 67.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON 
1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEMUS, GREGORY EDWARD 
185 MOCKINGBIRD DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL 
10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BUNCH, ADAM CHRISTUS 
296 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CANNON, HAILEY ELISE 
1197 LYNN AVE RED BANK, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
---
CASTANEDA, MARIANO 
2819 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
CHAPPELL, CAROL INA 
418 N BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS
---
CLEMONS, COUNTESS SURVELLA 
3808 YOUNGSTOWN RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DANIEL, NATASHA UNAE 
210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 20 RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
---
GREGORY, CHELSIE RAE 
618 BROAD ST APT C KINGSPORT, 37660 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN 
1440 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM\ MALICIOUS MIS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSUALT )
---
GUINN, KURSTIN 
117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HAYNES, DANIEL SPENCER 
1272 ROLLING GREEN DR ACWORTH, 30102 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE 
2923 WILLIAMSBURG PLZ RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK 
11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON 
931 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRAKE LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, DWAYNE SCOTT 
110 RIVER ROAD HENDERSONVILLE, 37075 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KEYES, DON RUSSELL 
136 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARION, KENNEDY TAYLOR 
450 COUNTY RD 431 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE 
3100 SLYGO ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MCCLENDON, TYNEISHA SHAKAYLA 
3711 PIROLA CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCINTURFF, BRADEN SCOTT 
5001 VIRGINIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091832 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ( 2ND )
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MILLER, RODRICK DANYLL 
8181 US HWY 51 N MILLINGTON, 38053 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGRESSIVE PANDHANDLING
---
MOSES, STEPHEN DALE 
117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MURPHY, ANNA MARIA 
8813 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT )
---
PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN 
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
POE, KYLE HOUSTON 
18 PAUL MAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAINES, GARY LEE 
8813 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RIDER, DAVID WILLIAM 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
ROBERTS, TERRY LEE 
1761 CASEY HOLLOW SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RUSSELL, MACK LEBRON 
2364 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042704 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SASSER, JONATHAN A 
604 E OAKLAND AVE JOHNSON CITY, 37601 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SAWYER, LAKEISHA MESHO 
3632 SHIRL JO LANE APR 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
3011 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIVELS, JERRIOD RAY 
3506 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, CLEVELAND 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TATE, CHANCE TERRY 
990 GREEN POND RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON SUSPENDED )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
TIPTON, JAMES EDWARD 
753 GUYLAR STREET RINGGOLD, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
TUCKER, MICHAEL LYDELL 
4100 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101720 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN 
5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WIGGINS, MACK TRAVIS 
800 MOUNT VERNON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLIAMS, CLAYTHAN 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063428 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE 
4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WINGO, MARK COLEMAN 
119 A NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
---
WINGO, STACEY NICHOLE 
456 SWEETWATER ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
---
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON 
34 14TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WORTHINGTON, SONYA NICOLE 
59 ROCK CREEK RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEMUS, GREGORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUNCH, ADAM CHRISTUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CANNON, HAILEY ELISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CASTANEDA, MARIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
CHAPPELL, CAROL INA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/14/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS
CLEMONS, COUNTESS SURVELLA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GREGORY, CHELSIE RAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM\ MALICIOUS MIS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSUALT )

GUINN, KURSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HAYNES, DANIEL SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/15/1963
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • BRAKE LAW VIOLATION
MARION, KENNEDY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCINTURFF, BRADEN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ( 2ND )
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILLER, RODRICK DANYLL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGRESSIVE PANDHANDLING
MOSES, STEPHEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MURPHY, ANNA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT )
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT )

PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POE, KYLE HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RIDER, DAVID WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RUSSELL, MACK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/18/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SASSER, JONATHAN A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SAWYER, LAKEISHA MESHO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIVELS, JERRIOD RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, CLEVELAND
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


TATE, CHANCE TERRY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON SUSPENDED )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
TIPTON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
TUCKER, MICHAEL LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WIGGINS, MACK TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/08/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, CLAYTHAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WINGO, MARK COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
WINGO, STACEY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORTHINGTON, SONYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000


May 28, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 27, 2017

PHOTOS: Boy Scouts And Families Place Flags At National Cemetery

May 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON  1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Boy Scouts and their families placed flags at the National Cemetery  Saturday  to honor veterans. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKKAWI, VALERIE ELAINE  6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON  1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BEMUS, GREGORY EDWARD  185 MOCKINGBIRD DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327  Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Boy Scouts And Families Place Flags At National Cemetery

Boy Scouts and their families placed flags at the National Cemetery  Saturday  to honor veterans. (click for more)

Opinion

Silence Ain’t Golden Anymore

There are times – moments – in life that you never forget. That night in 1972, sleeping over at my buddy Bart’s house, was one of them. We had been to a middle school concert and his big brother was in the band (very cool stuff for a 14-year-old!) and as we lay on the floor in our sleeping bags in Bart’s room he said he wanted to play a record that his brother listened to. And, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Prove No Improvement

The startling news that this year’s standardized testing was wasted on graduating seniors across Tennessee is most unsettling. This week it was learned the test results, which were to represent 10 percent of our seniors’ final grades, was a total bust. Coupled with last year’s gargantuan testing failure – the whole effort had to be scrapped -- it is now becoming realized that for ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor Beats GPS Again For D-II State Softball Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Winning state championships in softball never gets old for Baylor coach Kelli Smith. They are all special and some more than others, but the latest that Baylor captured here at Starplex Field No. 3 Friday night might rank as one of Smith’s favorite. As you already know, the competition came down between the Lady Red Raiders and the GPS Bruisers. These ... (click for more)

Clarke, Lom Score In CFC Win Over Chivas U-23

After playing 75 minutes to a scoreless tie, Chattanooga Football Club's Darwin Lom scored the first goal giving CFC a 1-0 lead.  The second goal came six minutes later when Charlie Clarke headed in a cross to close out the scoring.  The Liga MX U-23 team had alot of support from the local crowd but could not find the back of the net.  The win is CFC's first ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors