Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON
1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEMUS, GREGORY EDWARD
185 MOCKINGBIRD DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BUNCH, ADAM CHRISTUS
296 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CANNON, HAILEY ELISE
1197 LYNN AVE RED BANK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
---
CASTANEDA, MARIANO
2819 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
CHAPPELL, CAROL INA
418 N BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS
---
CLEMONS, COUNTESS SURVELLA
3808 YOUNGSTOWN RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DANIEL, NATASHA UNAE
210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 20 RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
---
GREGORY, CHELSIE RAE
618 BROAD ST APT C KINGSPORT, 37660
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN
1440 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM\ MALICIOUS MIS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSUALT )
---
GUINN, KURSTIN
117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HAYNES, DANIEL SPENCER
1272 ROLLING GREEN DR ACWORTH, 30102
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE
2923 WILLIAMSBURG PLZ RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON
931 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRAKE LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, DWAYNE SCOTT
110 RIVER ROAD HENDERSONVILLE, 37075
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KEYES, DON RUSSELL
136 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARION, KENNEDY TAYLOR
450 COUNTY RD 431 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE
3100 SLYGO ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MCCLENDON, TYNEISHA SHAKAYLA
3711 PIROLA CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCINTURFF, BRADEN SCOTT
5001 VIRGINIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091832
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ( 2ND )
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MILLER, RODRICK DANYLL
8181 US HWY 51 N MILLINGTON, 38053
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGRESSIVE PANDHANDLING
---
MOSES, STEPHEN DALE
117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MURPHY, ANNA MARIA
8813 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT )
---
PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
POE, KYLE HOUSTON
18 PAUL MAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAINES, GARY LEE
8813 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RIDER, DAVID WILLIAM
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
ROBERTS, TERRY LEE
1761 CASEY HOLLOW SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RUSSELL, MACK LEBRON
2364 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042704
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SASSER, JONATHAN A
604 E OAKLAND AVE JOHNSON CITY, 37601
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SAWYER, LAKEISHA MESHO
3632 SHIRL JO LANE APR 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
3011 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIVELS, JERRIOD RAY
3506 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, CLEVELAND
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TATE, CHANCE TERRY
990 GREEN POND RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON SUSPENDED )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
TIPTON, JAMES EDWARD
753 GUYLAR STREET RINGGOLD, 30705
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
TUCKER, MICHAEL LYDELL
4100 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101720
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN
5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WIGGINS, MACK TRAVIS
800 MOUNT VERNON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLIAMS, CLAYTHAN
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063428
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE
4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WINGO, MARK COLEMAN
119 A NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
---
WINGO, STACEY NICHOLE
456 SWEETWATER ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
---
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
34 14TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WORTHINGTON, SONYA NICOLE
59 ROCK CREEK RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
