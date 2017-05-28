Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEMUS, GREGORY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/02/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUNCH, ADAM CHRISTUS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CANNON, HAILEY ELISE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CASTANEDA, MARIANO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED CHAPPELL, CAROL INA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/14/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS CLEMONS, COUNTESS SURVELLA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GREGORY, CHELSIE RAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/08/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM\ MALICIOUS MIS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSUALT )

GUINN, KURSTIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HAYNES, DANIEL SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/15/1963

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRAKE LAW VIOLATION MARION, KENNEDY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/13/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MCINTURFF, BRADEN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ( 2ND )

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MILLER, RODRICK DANYLL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

AGRESSIVE PANDHANDLING MOSES, STEPHEN DALE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MURPHY, ANNA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT )

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT )

PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) POE, KYLE HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINES, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/05/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIDER, DAVID WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY RUSSELL, MACK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/18/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SASSER, JONATHAN A

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SAWYER, LAKEISHA MESHO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIVELS, JERRIOD RAY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/03/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, CLEVELAND

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/25/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



