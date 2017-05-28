Bradley Detectives Investigating Death Of 18-Month-Old Child; Foul Play Not Suspected At This Time

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Detectives in the Bradley County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the death of an 18-month old child that occurred Saturday evening.

Multiple phone calls into the 911 Communications Center led to patrol deputies responding to a residence on Lowery Street, N.E. Upon arrival deputies discovered a deceased child inside the residence, which resulted into detectives responding to conduct a death investigation.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but detectives do not suspect foul play at this time.

The deceased child’s body has been sent to Chattanooga for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

