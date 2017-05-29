Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, May 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

MERCHANDISE) UND---DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5---DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR4519 WOODLAND DR OOTHEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)---DUNCAN, JAMES FREEMANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ELLIS, RALPH DEWAYNE1119 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYMISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACT PROCEEDSFAILURE TO OBTAIN HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR'S LI---ENSLEY, AMY LAUREN330 CAMPJORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---EVERETT, JAVIER EMANUEL9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---GILBERT, DESMOND DEVON217 W 27th St Chattanooga, 374083013Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---GOODNOR, MICHAEL CASEY7922 MILLER ROAD HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HALFACRE, ERIC J127 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HAWKINS, CAMERON ALEXANDER1427 COVERDALE ROAD WIDES VAUGH, 30738Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---HINTON, JASON SCOTT1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOOD, WALTER JAMES50 MLK APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, MARCUS LEE26 WEST 51ST ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---JOSHEN, NORMA LUKISHA2213 ALLIN ST B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE1627 WATER HOUSE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LINEBAUGH, LARRY R812 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH---MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCONTEMPT OF COURT(FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---MCCULEY, CASEY EARL7710 E BRAINERD RD, APT 507 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCDONALD, ROBERT ALLEN265 MOUNTAIN MEADOW ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)---NEAL, BRANDON SHANE8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---NEWMAN, KAREN LYNN144 SALECREEK LANE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---NOLAN, ALEXIA INEZ1314 STANT PLACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---NOLAND, DANIEL B6109 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN2441 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PONTES, JASON DEOLIVERIA6217 TALENT RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBERSON, JAMES EDWARDRT#4 BOX 142 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBINSON, KENDEL AUBREY2500 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043807Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT---SALEEBY, MICHELLE AMY150 PETERS CREEK PARKWAY WINSTON SALEM, 27101Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SANDOVAL-LOPEZ, CESAR AUGUSTO3200 CRESENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SIMS, DARREL ONEAL356 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE---SMITH, JUSTIN EDWARD5101 NORTH MOORE LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---STRATTON, TANYA FAYE3238 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TATUM, SHARONE LOWELLE8934 SHERIDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BELVIN, CHARLENE JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/25/1970

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/30/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARTY, BLAKELEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE CESAIRE, KENNY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAMIANI, YEDAH ALEXIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/17/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) ELLIS, RALPH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/27/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE) EVERETT, JAVIER EMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR FREESE, PETER S

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GILBERT, DESMOND DEVON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION GOODNOR, MICHAEL CASEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALFACRE, ERIC J

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAWKINS, CAMERON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/08/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, MARCUS LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED JOSHEN, NORMA LUKISHA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LINEBAUGH, LARRY R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI MCCULEY, CASEY EARL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCDONALD, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/22/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE) NEAL, BRANDON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) NEWMAN, KAREN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/13/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE NOLAN, ALEXIA INEZ

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND NOLAND, DANIEL B

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE NUTTER, RICO ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PONTES, JASON DEOLIVERIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

KIDNAPPING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBERSON, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 04/10/1948

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT SALEEBY, MICHELLE AMY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SANDOVAL-LOPEZ, CESAR AUGUSTO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SIMS, DARREL ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE SMITH, ANTHONY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/06/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OT AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ) SMITH, JUSTIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC STEVENSON, PURNELL L

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION STRATTON, TANYA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

