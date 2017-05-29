 Monday, May 29, 2017 73.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, May 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BELVIN, CHARLENE JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/30/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARTY, BLAKELEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
CESAIRE, KENNY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAMIANI, YEDAH ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/17/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
ELLIS, RALPH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/27/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE)
EVERETT, JAVIER EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
FREESE, PETER S
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

GILBERT, DESMOND DEVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
GOODNOR, MICHAEL CASEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALFACRE, ERIC J
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAWKINS, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, MARCUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JOSHEN, NORMA LUKISHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LINEBAUGH, LARRY R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH

LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
MCCULEY, CASEY EARL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCDONALD, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/22/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
NEWMAN, KAREN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/13/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
NOLAN, ALEXIA INEZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
NOLAND, DANIEL B
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NUTTER, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PONTES, JASON DEOLIVERIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • KIDNAPPING
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERSON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 04/10/1948
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
SALEEBY, MICHELLE AMY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDOVAL-LOPEZ, CESAR AUGUSTO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SIMS, DARREL ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
SMITH, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OT AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
SMITH, JUSTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
STEVENSON, PURNELL L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
STRATTON, TANYA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TATUM, SHARONE LOWELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE


