Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
---
---
---
BROWN, MATTHEW RYAN
6805 LAKE HOLLOW DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
FELONIOUS RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONIOUS RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONIOUS RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONIOUS RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000
---
---
---
---
DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN
4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
---
DUNCAN, JAMES FREEMAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
---
ENSLEY, AMY LAUREN
330 CAMPJORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
HINTON, JASON SCOTT
1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
---
JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY
4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Here are the mug shots:
|BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BELVIN, CHARLENE JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/30/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CARTY, BLAKELEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|CESAIRE, KENNY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAMIANI, YEDAH ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/17/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|ELLIS, RALPH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/27/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE)
|
|EVERETT, JAVIER EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|FREESE, PETER S
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GILBERT, DESMOND DEVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GOODNOR, MICHAEL CASEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HALFACRE, ERIC J
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAWKINS, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JONES, MARCUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JOSHEN, NORMA LUKISHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LINEBAUGH, LARRY R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|MCCULEY, CASEY EARL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/22/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
|
|NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|NEWMAN, KAREN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/13/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|NOLAN, ALEXIA INEZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|NOLAND, DANIEL B
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NUTTER, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PONTES, JASON DEOLIVERIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- KIDNAPPING
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|ROBERSON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 04/10/1948
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SALEEBY, MICHELLE AMY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SANDOVAL-LOPEZ, CESAR AUGUSTO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SIMS, DARREL ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OT AN AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|SMITH, JUSTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|STEVENSON, PURNELL L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STRATTON, TANYA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TATUM, SHARONE LOWELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|