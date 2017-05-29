Fire Destroys Commercial Building On Dodson Avenue

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a commercial fire shortly after 1 a.m. Monday .

As firefighters forced their way inside to began an interior attack, Captain Suttles called for a second alarm response to bring in four additional fire companies. Captain Wadie Suttles with Engine 4 said heavy smoke and flames were visible when the first of four fire companies arrived on the scene at 3019 Dodson Ave.As firefighters forced their way inside to began an interior attack, Captain Suttles called for a second alarm response to bring in four additional fire companies.





The fire was intense and spreading rapidly, so Captain Suttles ordered all of the firefighters out of the building for their own safety and continued fighting the fire from the outside. It took roughly 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.





Two tenants operated out of the building. One side of the building consisted of an automotive repair shop and the other side was used as a warehouse for a nearby Boost Mobile store.

Captain Suttles said the loss was estimated at $155,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation





