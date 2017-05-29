 Monday, May 29, 2017 73.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Fire Destroys Commercial Building On Dodson Avenue

Monday, May 29, 2017
Chattanooga firefighters responded to a commercial fire shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.
 
Captain Wadie Suttles with Engine 4 said heavy smoke and flames were visible when the first of four fire companies arrived on the scene at 3019 Dodson Ave.
As firefighters forced their way inside to began an interior attack, Captain Suttles called for a second alarm response to bring in four additional fire companies.

The fire was intense and spreading rapidly, so Captain Suttles ordered all of the firefighters out of the building for their own safety and continued fighting the fire from the outside. It took roughly 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.

Two tenants operated out of the building. One side of the building consisted of an automotive repair shop and the other side was used as a warehouse for a nearby Boost Mobile store.
 
Captain Suttles said the loss was estimated at $155,000.
 
The cause of the fire is under investigation 


Walker County Arrest Report For May 22-28

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 22-28: BARKER        JEREMY        LEE     W/M

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON  1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency:

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON  1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency:


Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Memorial Day In Just Six Seconds

John Kelly, who is now our Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was among the greatest of all generals in United States history as a leader in the Marine Corps. In 2010 he was speaking to the Marine Corps’ Semper Fi Society in St. Louis when – towards the end of his talk – he offered what I believe is the most brilliant explanation of what Memorial Day is that I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Clobber Biscuits Sunday, 9-2, To Complete Series

The Chattanooga Lookouts bats exploded for nine runs in a 9-2 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits in front of a crowd of 4,527 at AT&T Field. The second place Lookouts trail the Tennessee Smokies by 1 1/2 games. After a scoreless first inning, the Lookouts offense kicked into gear. Outfielder Travis Harrison led off the innings with a double and scored on a double ... (click for more)

Clarke, Lom Score In CFC Win Over Chivas U-23

After playing 75 minutes to a scoreless tie, Chattanooga Football Club's Darwin Lom scored the first goal giving CFC a 1-0 lead.  The second goal came six minutes later when Charlie Clarke headed in a cross to close out the scoring.  The Liga MX U-23 team had alot of support from the local crowd but could not find the back of the net.  The win is CFC's first ... (click for more)


