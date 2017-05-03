Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RESISTING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MALICIOUS MISCHIEF)
|
|BINFORD, LANITA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|BLEVINS, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/21/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- HARASSMENT
|
|BOLES, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/09/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
|
|BOOZER, JEFFERY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CAREATHERS, RONISHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|COX, RICKY LEON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON (PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/13/1964
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CROSS, GARY DYQUANNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTEN
|
|DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DESALVO, PATRICIA LEAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/14/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DILLARD, LAKEEBRA COLVIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/01/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GALLOWAY, IAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARMON, DEXTER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|HARRIS, JAMES RAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|HARVILLE, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRINKING UNDER AGE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HAL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRINKING UNDER AGE)
|
|HEMPHILL, WILLIAM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HIGDON, TERRY JOE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HORTON, TINA SHAREE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/25/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, CURTIS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT OFFENSIVE
|
|KESLER, MEGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|KING, JARED LEVITICUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/21/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, TODD BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDOWELL, KEMONTI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. CHILD NEGLECT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. CHILD NEGLECT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
|
|PATRICK, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|PAYETON, KELVIN DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTSON, WALLACE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
|
|SANDERS, CRYSTAL EVONE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT UNDER $500
|
|SAUCEDO, HERNAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SELBY, MARK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/11/1970
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STATEN, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/30/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FREDERICKSBURG, VA)
|
|TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, PAUL MARSHAL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|TURNER, XAVIER MARQUELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|VANDERGRIFF, BRANDY LEA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA
|
|WADLEY, TEDARRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|WILLIAMS, MIRACLE DUANE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|