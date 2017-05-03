 Wednesday, May 3, 2017 69.6°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
1100 BROWNS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RESISTING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MALICIOUS MISCHIEF)
---
ALSTON, RICARDO CHAUNTEZ 
182 COUNTY ROAD 796 ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
BINFORD, LANITA JEAN 
2617 North Orchard Knob Ave Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
BLEVINS, JAMES 
518 E.

MANNING ST. APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HARASSMENT
---
BRYANT, DYLAN B 
3718 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
BULLOCH, ADAM RYAN 
519 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURNS, JAMES TAYLER 
545 BRUNING LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAREATHERS, RONISHA MONIQUE 
2239 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT 
120 FOREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REE 
110 NEWBERRY STREET APT 1 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DESALVO, PATRICIA LEAN 
1830 FANT DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH STREETQ CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE 
926 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ESQUIVEL, EDILBERTO 
1805 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT 
1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044328 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FREITAG, HOLLIE ANNA 
605 WEST13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GALLOWAY, IAN ANDREW 
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON 
7723 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN 
3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, JAMES RAY 
5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
HARVILLE, JESSE LEE 
156 LONE STAR LN SPARTA, 38583 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRINKING UNDER AGE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HAL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRINKING UNDER AGE)
---
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
2531 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
HEMPHILL, WILLIAM LAMAR 
1904 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HIGDON, TERRY JOE 
10401 ARNETTE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HORTON, TINA SHAREE 
1109 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023733 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUTCHINS, MICHAEL EARL 
742 W 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
60 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, CURTIS MAURICE 
4512 ROGERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT OFFENSIVE
---
KEENE, KANNON JUSTIN 
1802 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043015 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KESLER, MEGAN ELIZABETH 
266 W BENNETTE STREET FERNDALE, 482203223 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
KING, JARED LEVITICUS 
5230 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE 
6163 TALL PINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, TODD BENJAMIN 
1312 MARLBORO ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN 
3957 ATLANTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
---
NELSON, MARK DEVALLON 
2348 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL 
5333 BOYNTON DR FT OGLETHORPE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
AGGRAVATED STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE 
7328 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
---
PATRICK, BRYAN KEITH 
4622 TRAILWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
PAYETON, KELVIN DEMOND 
1109 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR 
4511 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162623 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OVER $2500
---
PROUDLOVE, JASON D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT 
705 W. 46TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTSON, WALLACE ANTHONY 
747 EAST HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON 
1607 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
SELBY, MARK 
6117 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE 
3509 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY 
5401 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE 
233 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS 
1108 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH 
428 FRAWLEY RD APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 374127203 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER M 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FREDERICKSBURG, VA)
---
TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET 
2815 NOA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
THOMPSON, PAUL MARSHAL 
2105 SHARP STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TURNER, XAVIER MARQUELLE 
751 NORFOLK GREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
VANDERGRIFF, BRANDY LEA 
825 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA
---
WATERS, ROBERT MARTIN 
324 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WEISS, JAMES PATTERSON 
4843 HILLSDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ 
1906 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WILLIAMS, MIRACLE DUANE 
3624 RIDGESIDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, CHRISTOPHER 
4135 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WINCHESTER, KELLI L 
3541 OLD DUNLAP RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WRIGHT, RICHARD EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

May 3, 2017

Basler Chosen Magistrate To Replace Goggans

May 3, 2017

Highway 58 VFD Puts Out A Barn Fire

May 3, 2017

Red Bank Heating Up As Desirable Place To Live; Emergency Repairs May Be Necessary At Dayton Boulevard, Ashland Terrace


In a revote, the County Commission on Wednesday chose Andrew Basler for a magistrate position in a 7-2 vote. The revote was necessary after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each ... (click for more)

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning at 6108 Hwy. 60. Highway 58 VFD arrived and half of the barn was on fire. Fire officials reported ... (click for more)

In the seven years that Mayor John Roberts has been involved with the Red Bank government, he said the number of parcels of back tax property sold in the Hamilton County tax sales has continuously ... (click for more)


Basler Chosen Magistrate To Replace Goggans

In a revote, the County Commission on Wednesday chose Andrew Basler for a magistrate position in a 7-2 vote. The revote was necessary after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each last Wednesday. The tie was between attorney Basler and Bob Davis. Supporting attorney Basler initially were Jim Fields, Joe Graham, Greg Martin and Sabrena Smedley. For attorney Davis ... (click for more)

Highway 58 VFD Puts Out A Barn Fire

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning at 6108 Hwy. 60. Highway 58 VFD arrived and half of the barn was on fire. Fire officials reported firefighters quickly laid hose lines and established a tanker shuttle to transport water to the fire scene. The barn was used to store bales of hay and farming equipment. No injuries ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump Bucks To Point Park!

Donald Trump said on Monday that if Andrew Jackson could have hung around for another 16 years, "Old Hickory" could have talked everybody out of having the Civil War. Trump was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner's Salena Zito and said he felt like the nation's seventh President could have worked things out. Of course, the media Lefties immediately went nuts, pointing ... (click for more)

Sports

Boseman, Raschke Power Lady Owls Past Lady 'Canes 11-0

Ooltewah turned the tables on rival East Hamilton on Tuesday. Kayla Boseman threw a one-hit shutout, belted a two-run home run in a seven-run third inning and the Lady Owls routed the Lady Hurricanes 11-0 and claimed the 2017 District 5-3A softball regular-season championship and earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that begins Friday at Walker Valley High School. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those ... (click for more)


