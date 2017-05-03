Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MALICIOUS MISCHIEF) BINFORD, LANITA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER BLEVINS, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/21/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HARASSMENT BOLES, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/09/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE) BOOZER, JEFFERY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/13/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CAREATHERS, RONISHA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 COX, RICKY LEON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/12/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON (PROHIBITED WEAPON CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/13/1964

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CROSS, GARY DYQUANNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. A FIREARM WITH INTEN DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DESALVO, PATRICIA LEAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/14/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DILLARD, LAKEEBRA COLVIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/01/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DUCKETT, EDWARD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GALLOWAY, IAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HARMON, DEXTER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) HARRIS, JAMES RAY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/13/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

HARVILLE, JESSE LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRINKING UNDER AGE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HAL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRINKING UNDER AGE) HEMPHILL, WILLIAM LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HIGDON, TERRY JOE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORTON, TINA SHAREE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/22/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/25/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, CURTIS MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT OFFENSIVE KESLER, MEGAN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE KING, JARED LEVITICUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MANUS, MARTY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/21/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, TODD BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOWELL, KEMONTI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/05/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. CHILD NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. CHILD NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA PATRICK, BRYAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE PAYETON, KELVIN DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTSON, WALLACE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500) SANDERS, CRYSTAL EVONE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/18/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT UNDER $500

SAUCEDO, HERNAN ALONSO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SELBY, MARK

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/11/1970

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STATEN, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 12/30/1948

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000.00 STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/21/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER M

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FREDERICKSBURG, VA) TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT