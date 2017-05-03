Missing Rhea Teen Found Safe; Man Who Left With Her Taken Into Custody After He Shoots And Kills Nashville Convenience Store Clerk

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Police said a man who is believed to have 15-year-old Trinity Quinn of Dayton with him shot and killed a convenience store clerk in Nashville on Tuesday night. Daniel Aaron Clark, 28, was taken into custody late Wednesday morning and Trinity was found safe.

Clark was arrested near Charlotte Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville. Trinity Quinn was with him.

A search had been on for Clark in the killing about 9:30 p.m. Nashville time on Charlotte Pike just off I-40.

The victim was 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens.

Police said surveillance video from the Exxon showed Clark with a young girl who appeared to be Trinity Quinn.

She was last seen at Rhea Central School on Tuesday at 7 a.m. wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Police said Clark's brown 2000 Pontiac Montana minivan bearing TN tag Y4011M was recovered in a parking lot nearby so the pair may now be on foot.

A SWAT Team was used to search for them with the use of a helicopter.

Meanwhile, Clark was added to the TBI's 10 Most Wanted list.