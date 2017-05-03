Police Say Man Who Has Missing Rhea Teen With Him Shoots And Kills Nashville Convenience Store Clerk; Clark Added To TBI's 10 Most Wanted

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Police said a man who is believed to have 15-year-old Trinity Quinn of Dayton with him shot and killed a convenience store clerk in Nashville on Tuesday night.

A search is on for Daniel Aaron Clark, 28, in the killing about 9:30 p.m. Nashville time on Charlotte Pike just off I-40.

The victim was 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens.

Police said surveillance video from the Exxon shows Clark with a young girl who appears to be Trinity Quinn.

She was last seen at Rhea Central School on Tuesday at 7 a.m. wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Police said Clark's brown 2000 Pontiac Montana minivan bearing TN tag Y4011M was recovered in a parking lot nearby so the pair may now be on foot.

A SWAT Team was searching for them with the use of a helicopter.

Meanwhile, Clark was added to the TBI's 10 Most Wanted list.

Clark, 28, is a white male who has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs 168 pounds. Clark is considered armed and dangerous.