Police Say Man Who Has Missing Rhea Teen With Him Shoots And Kills Nashville Convenience Store Clerk; Clark Added To TBI's 10 Most Wanted

Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Police said a man who is believed to have 15-year-old Trinity Quinn of Dayton with him shot and killed a convenience store clerk in Nashville on Tuesday night.

A search is on for Daniel Aaron Clark, 28, in the killing about 9:30 p.m. Nashville time on Charlotte Pike just off I-40.

The victim was 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens.

Police said surveillance video from the Exxon shows Clark with a young girl who appears to be Trinity Quinn.

She was last seen at Rhea Central School on Tuesday at 7 a.m. wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Police said Clark's brown 2000 Pontiac Montana minivan bearing TN tag Y4011M was recovered in a parking lot nearby so the pair may now be on foot.

A SWAT Team was searching for them with the use of a helicopter.

Meanwhile, Clark was added to the TBI's 10 Most Wanted list.

Clark, 28, is a white male who has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs 168 pounds. Clark is considered armed and dangerous.

Basler Chosen Magistrate To Replace Goggans

Highway 58 VFD Puts Out A Barn Fire

Red Bank Heating Up As Desirable Place To Live; Emergency Repairs May Be Necessary At Dayton Boulevard, Ashland Terrace


In a revote, the County Commission on Wednesday chose Andrew Basler for a magistrate position in a 7-2 vote. The revote was necessary after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each ... (click for more)

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning at 6108 Hwy. 60. Highway 58 VFD arrived and half of the barn was on fire. Fire officials reported ... (click for more)

In the seven years that Mayor John Roberts has been involved with the Red Bank government, he said the number of parcels of back tax property sold in the Hamilton County tax sales has continuously


The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that

Roy Exum: Trump Bucks To Point Park!

Donald Trump said on Monday that if Andrew Jackson could have hung around for another 16 years, "Old Hickory" could have talked everybody out of having the Civil War. Trump was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner's Salena Zito and said he felt like the nation's seventh President could have worked things out. Of course, the media Lefties immediately went nuts, pointing

Boseman, Raschke Power Lady Owls Past Lady 'Canes 11-0

Ooltewah turned the tables on rival East Hamilton on Tuesday. Kayla Boseman threw a one-hit shutout, belted a two-run home run in a seven-run third inning and the Lady Owls routed the Lady Hurricanes 11-0 and claimed the 2017 District 5-3A softball regular-season championship and earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that begins Friday at Walker Valley High School.

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those


