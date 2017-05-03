Highway 58 VFD Puts Out A Barn Fire

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning at 6108 Hwy. 60. Highway 58 VFD arrived and half of the barn was on fire.

Fire officials reported firefighters quickly laid hose lines and established a tanker shuttle to transport water to the fire scene.

The barn was used to store bales of hay and farming equipment. No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. Damages are unknown.