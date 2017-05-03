Basler Chosen Magistrate To Replace Goggans

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

In a revote, the County Commission on Wednesday chose Andrew Basler for a magistrate position in a 7-2 vote.

The revote was necessary after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each last Wednesday. The tie was between attorney Basler and Bob Davis.

Supporting attorney Basler initially were Jim Fields, Joe Graham, Greg Martin and Sabrena Smedley.

For attorney Davis were Warren Mackey, Greg Beck, Tim Boyd and Chester Bankston.

The commission set a new vote for when Randy Fairbanks returned.

In the new vote, attorney Davis picked up only the votes of Commissioners Beck and Mackey.

The vacancy was created when Nathaniel Goggans chose not to run again.

The magistrates set bonds and sign warrants from an office at the county jail.