Woman Said She Tried To Kill Married Man Who Dropped Her

A woman told police on Tuesday that she tried to kill a man who "lied to me about being divorced."

Lanita Jean Binford, 34, of 2617 Orchard Knob Ave., is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Billy Forte said he left Ms. Binford on Friday and she has been stalking him ever since.

He said she has been making threats toward him and, on Tuesday, she came to his house on Davenport Street while brandishing a knife.

He said she lunged at him, but missed.

She then left in her vehicle and drove around a corner, where an officer located her.