Memphis Law Firm Files Suits For 3 Children Injured In Woodmore Elementary Bus Wreck

A Memphis law firm has filed two Circuit Court lawsuits for three children injured in the tragic crash of a Woodmore Elementary bus on Nov. 21.

The Spence Law Firm filed in the cases of Kaylynn Harris, Daven Smith and Nire'yana Fortson. The Davis Bozeman Law Firm of Decatur, Ga., is also involved in the Harris/Smith case.

The suits are against the Hamilton County Schools, Durham School Services and driver Johnthony Walker.

The lawsuits say a number of complaints were brought against Walker, but he was allowed to continue driving.

It says the three children "sustained significant, disfiguring and permanent personal injuries, experienced pain and suffering as those personal injuries, and have suffered psychological damages as a result of this crash."


Former Soddy Daisy Vice Mayor Patty Skates is suing the city for $175,000 after she said she fell at the city-sponsored Pioneer Day Celebration. The Circuit Court suit, filed by attorney C. ... (click for more)

A woman told police on Tuesday that she tried to kill a man who "lied to me about being divorced." Lanita Jean Binford, 34, of 2617 Orchard Knob Ave., is charged with attempted first-degree ... (click for more)


Former Soddy Daisy Vice Mayor Patty Skates is suing the city for $175,000 after she said she fell at the city-sponsored Pioneer Day Celebration. The Circuit Court suit, filed by attorney C. Mark Warren, says the city created a dangerous situation by using cinder blocks to secure tents used for the event. Ms. Skates fell and sustained significant injuries to her right leg, ... (click for more)

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Donald Trump said on Monday that if Andrew Jackson could have hung around for another 16 years, “Old Hickory” could have talked everybody out of having the Civil War. Trump was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito and said he felt like the nation’s seventh President could have worked things out. Of course, the media Lefties immediately went nuts, pointing ... (click for more)

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (26-5, 10-1) are assured of the No. ... (click for more)

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those ... (click for more)


