 Wednesday, May 3, 2017 68.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Memphis Law Firm Files Suits For 3 Children Injured In Woodmore Elementary Bus Wreck

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

A Memphis law firm has filed two Circuit Court lawsuits for three children injured in the tragic crash of a Woodmore Elementary bus on Nov. 21.

The Spence Law Firm filed in the cases of Kaylynn Harris, Daven Smith and Nire'yana Fortson. The Davis Bozeman Law Firm of Decatur, Ga., is also involved in the Harris/Smith case.

The suits are against the Hamilton County Schools, Durham School Services and driver Johnthony Walker.

The lawsuits say a number of complaints were brought against Walker, but he was allowed to continue driving.

It says the three children "sustained significant, disfiguring and permanent personal injuries, experienced pain and suffering as those personal injuries, and have suffered psychological damages as a result of this crash."


May 3, 2017

DesJarlais Votes Against Omnibus Funding Bill, Graves Praises It

May 3, 2017

Armed Career Criminal Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison

May 3, 2017

Corker Says Americans Not Served Well By Broken Budget Process


After voting against the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 244), a bill to fund the federal government until the end of September, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., issued the following ... (click for more)

Angelo Goldston, 37, of Cleveland, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 240 months in prison by the Honorable Harry S. Mattice, Jr., U.S. District Judge.  Upon his release from prison, Goldston ... (click for more)

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday morning, U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, discussed the federal budget process and the fiscal year ... (click for more)


Breaking News

DesJarlais Votes Against Omnibus Funding Bill, Graves Praises It

After voting against the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 244), a bill to fund the federal government until the end of September, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., issued the following statement on Wednesday:  “With control of the House, Senate and White House, Republicans have an historic opportunity to enact conservative reforms, but surrendered to Democrats’ shutdown ... (click for more)

Armed Career Criminal Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison

Angelo Goldston, 37, of Cleveland, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 240 months in prison by the Honorable Harry S. Mattice, Jr., U.S. District Judge.  Upon his release from prison, Goldston will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.   After a January 2017 jury trial, Goldston was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm.  His ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump Bucks To Point Park!

Donald Trump said on Monday that if Andrew Jackson could have hung around for another 16 years, “Old Hickory” could have talked everybody out of having the Civil War. Trump was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito and said he felt like the nation’s seventh President could have worked things out. Of course, the media Lefties immediately went nuts, pointing ... (click for more)

Sports

District 5-3A Softball Tourney Still Has Matters To Resolve

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – District 5-3A softball coaches left their meeting Wednesday morning with several items pertaining to the upcoming tournament still unresolved. Seedings for the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 slots were to be determined by games Wednesday evening pitting East Hamilton and Cleveland and McMinn County and Ooltewah. The Lady Owls (26-5, 10-1) are assured of the No. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors