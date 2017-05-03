Memphis Law Firm Files Suits For 3 Children Injured In Woodmore Elementary Bus Wreck

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

A Memphis law firm has filed two Circuit Court lawsuits for three children injured in the tragic crash of a Woodmore Elementary bus on Nov. 21.

The Spence Law Firm filed in the cases of Kaylynn Harris, Daven Smith and Nire'yana Fortson. The Davis Bozeman Law Firm of Decatur, Ga., is also involved in the Harris/Smith case.

The suits are against the Hamilton County Schools, Durham School Services and driver Johnthony Walker.

The lawsuits say a number of complaints were brought against Walker, but he was allowed to continue driving.

It says the three children "sustained significant, disfiguring and permanent personal injuries, experienced pain and suffering as those personal injuries, and have suffered psychological damages as a result of this crash."